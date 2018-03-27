Why you could see this former Modesto Christian athlete in the 2020 Olympics

Former Modesto Christian standout Nicole Warwick, now a freshman at Azusa Pacific, earned All-American status in track and field with her finish at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships, March 9-10 at Pittsburg (Kan.) State University.
Warwick, who was second in the state last year in the long jump, took second in the pentathlon (60-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, long jump, 800 meters) and seventh in the women’s long jump (19 feet, 8¾ inches).
She was a jumper and hurdler at MC, but knew she wanted to compete in the pentathlon and heptathlon as a collegian.
“Well, I wasn’t super good at any one event,” said Warwick, who will compete in the heptathlon (100-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200, long jump, javelin, 800) during the outdoor track season. “It just worked out that I was decent at seven and I could be pretty good at seven instead of phenomenal at one. I like that part of it, doing different stuff. I have a pretty short attention span and doing one event I’d probably get bored, as bad as that sounds. Each practice is full of different things and different drills.”
In the pentathlon, she posted marks of 8.77 seconds in the hurdles, 5-3¼ in the high jump, 34-10½ in the shot put, 19-6 in the long jump – the top mark among 16 competitors – and 2:21.85 in the 800.
A top eight-finish in an event earns All-American recognition.
Kami Norton, a senior at Angelo State in San Angelo, Texas, won the event with 3,983 points, 76 points ahead of Warwick (3,907). The two were the only athletes to top the 3,900 plateau.
Warwick’s twin sister, Meagan, also competes in track and field at Azusa. Coming off a spinal injury – she broke her L-5 vertebrae – Meagan did not qualify for the indoor championships but already has a qualifying mark in the heptathlon for the outdoor championships, May 24-26 in Charlotte, N.C.
Comments