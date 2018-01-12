College Sports

Friday’s Modesto area high school and college sports results

January 12, 2018 09:06 PM

Local

Basketball

College Men

Big 8 conference/Late Thursday

Modesto JC 76, American River 73

Modesto JC (11-7, 4-2 BIg 8) – Jemell King 21, Jaron Dickson 18, Donte Walker 17, Nick Obazuaye 11, Michael Moore 4, Anthony Lewis 3, Mike Easter 2. Totals: 28, 5-9, 76.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

American River (4-11, 1-5 Big 8) – Thomas Edwards 21, Parker Haven 14, Lawrence Smith 12, Baidi Kamagate 12, Alexander Patton 7, Logan Stayner 7. Totals: 28, 10-15, 73.

Halftime: American River 37, Modesto JC 35. 3 pt. goals: Modesto JC 15 (Walker 5, Dickson 5, King 4, Lewis), American River 7 (Smith 3, Edwards 3, Patton). Total Fouls: Modesto JC 19, American River 11). Fouled Out: None.

College Women

Big 8 conference/Late Thursday

American River 67, MJC 65

Amer. River

16

23

15

13

67

MJC

20

12

17

16

65

American River (12-6, 3-3 Big 8) – Kesler Johnson 26, Danielle Biggs 18, Jasiah Sufi 15, Valerie Viramontes 4, Lekeshia Griffith 4. Totals: 24, 12-20, 67.

Modesto JC (7-9, 0-6 Big 8) – Povai Fesili 22, Breeana Grigsby 15, Tia Patterson 10, Shealyn Craven 6, Dezmine Washington 5, Akaysha Simpkins 5, LaiLoni Gaines 2. Totals: 27, 3-9, 65.

Halftime: American River 39, Modesto JC 32. 3 pt. goals: Modesto JC 8 (Fesili 6, Craven 2), American River 7 (Biggs 4, Sufi 3). Total Fouls: Modesto JC 20, American River 12. Fouled Out: None.

High School Girls

Southern League/Late Thursday

Mariposa 53, Le Grand 34

Le Grand

8

6

8

12

34

Mariposa

20

11

12

10

53

Le Grand (5-8, 2-2 SAL) – Esmeralda Ceja 15, Alexa Ultreras 11, Paola Bedolla 5, Janet Castro 3

Mariposa (12-6, 3-0 SAL) – Milea Appling 24, Taylor Vegely 7, Katie Vick 5, Lily Heavner 8, Kylie Ward 5, Jade Meisner 2, Alex Williams 2

3-Pointers: Le Grand 1 (Ceja). Mariposa 1 (Vegely)

JV: Mariposa Won

High School Boys

Modesto Metro Conference

Beyer 70, Davis 26

Beyer

33

15

11

11

70

Davis

5

9

7

5

26

Beyer – James Tonge 3, Mckay Bundy 2, Manny Mendoza 6, Hayden Keller 12, Brandon Gray 3, Ben Polack 2, Isaac Quinteros 6, Kris Fore 2, Robert Walker 4, Dom Fisicaro 3, Tanner Schell 14, Isaiah Histo 13.

Davis – Micah Irwin 3, Kevin Amie 4, Tim Wilcoxson 3, Brady Wilson 5, Jay Guptill 2, Tobias Holloway 5, Edgar Alvarez 4

Golf

Escalon Lady Chippers

First Flight – 1. Val Guardino 42-10-32, 2. Sandy Dieker 44-12-32, 3. Blanche Maguire 46-11-35, 4. Marilyn McRitchie 43-8-35 (tie)

Second Flight – 1. Margie Lopes 45-14-31, 2. Carol Knoll 47-16-31 (tie)

Chip-in - Guardino #4

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New UC Davis coach, MJC coach share stage

    At his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, new UC Davis football coach Dan Hawkins spotted former Modesto Junior College coach Sam Young in the crowd. The two coached together, and Hawkins took a moment out of the press conference to invite Young to share the stage. Young is an assistant coach for the Pirates after having spent years as head coach. (Courtesy of UC Davis)

New UC Davis coach, MJC coach share stage

New UC Davis coach, MJC coach share stage 1:41

New UC Davis coach, MJC coach share stage
MJC Pirate Report with Ron Agostini 3:05

MJC Pirate Report with Ron Agostini
MJC Pirate Report with Ron Agostini 3:52

MJC Pirate Report with Ron Agostini

View More Video