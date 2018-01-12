Friday’s Modesto area high school and college sports results

Local
Basketball
College Men
Big 8 conference/Late Thursday
Modesto JC 76, American River 73
Modesto JC (11-7, 4-2 BIg 8) – Jemell King 21, Jaron Dickson 18, Donte Walker 17, Nick Obazuaye 11, Michael Moore 4, Anthony Lewis 3, Mike Easter 2. Totals: 28, 5-9, 76.
Never miss a local story.
American River (4-11, 1-5 Big 8) – Thomas Edwards 21, Parker Haven 14, Lawrence Smith 12, Baidi Kamagate 12, Alexander Patton 7, Logan Stayner 7. Totals: 28, 10-15, 73.
Halftime: American River 37, Modesto JC 35. 3 pt. goals: Modesto JC 15 (Walker 5, Dickson 5, King 4, Lewis), American River 7 (Smith 3, Edwards 3, Patton). Total Fouls: Modesto JC 19, American River 11). Fouled Out: None.
College Women
Big 8 conference/Late Thursday
American River 67, MJC 65
Amer. River
16
23
15
13
—
67
MJC
20
12
17
16
—
65
American River (12-6, 3-3 Big 8) – Kesler Johnson 26, Danielle Biggs 18, Jasiah Sufi 15, Valerie Viramontes 4, Lekeshia Griffith 4. Totals: 24, 12-20, 67.
Modesto JC (7-9, 0-6 Big 8) – Povai Fesili 22, Breeana Grigsby 15, Tia Patterson 10, Shealyn Craven 6, Dezmine Washington 5, Akaysha Simpkins 5, LaiLoni Gaines 2. Totals: 27, 3-9, 65.
Halftime: American River 39, Modesto JC 32. 3 pt. goals: Modesto JC 8 (Fesili 6, Craven 2), American River 7 (Biggs 4, Sufi 3). Total Fouls: Modesto JC 20, American River 12. Fouled Out: None.
High School Girls
Southern League/Late Thursday
Mariposa 53, Le Grand 34
Le Grand
8
6
8
12
—
34
Mariposa
20
11
12
10
—
53
Le Grand (5-8, 2-2 SAL) – Esmeralda Ceja 15, Alexa Ultreras 11, Paola Bedolla 5, Janet Castro 3
Mariposa (12-6, 3-0 SAL) – Milea Appling 24, Taylor Vegely 7, Katie Vick 5, Lily Heavner 8, Kylie Ward 5, Jade Meisner 2, Alex Williams 2
3-Pointers: Le Grand 1 (Ceja). Mariposa 1 (Vegely)
JV: Mariposa Won
High School Boys
Modesto Metro Conference
Beyer 70, Davis 26
Beyer
33
15
11
11
—
70
Davis
5
9
7
5
—
26
Beyer – James Tonge 3, Mckay Bundy 2, Manny Mendoza 6, Hayden Keller 12, Brandon Gray 3, Ben Polack 2, Isaac Quinteros 6, Kris Fore 2, Robert Walker 4, Dom Fisicaro 3, Tanner Schell 14, Isaiah Histo 13.
Davis – Micah Irwin 3, Kevin Amie 4, Tim Wilcoxson 3, Brady Wilson 5, Jay Guptill 2, Tobias Holloway 5, Edgar Alvarez 4
Golf
Escalon Lady Chippers
First Flight – 1. Val Guardino 42-10-32, 2. Sandy Dieker 44-12-32, 3. Blanche Maguire 46-11-35, 4. Marilyn McRitchie 43-8-35 (tie)
Second Flight – 1. Margie Lopes 45-14-31, 2. Carol Knoll 47-16-31 (tie)
Chip-in - Guardino #4
Comments