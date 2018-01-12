Modesto JC men and women split Big 8 doubleheader

The Modesto Junior College men’s and women’s basketball teams split a Big 8 doubleheader against American River on Thursday night at the MJC gymnasium.
The men’s team defeated the Beavers 76-73, while Modesto JC’s women fell 67-65.
Jemell King scored a game-high 21 points while Jaron Dickson added 18 and Donte Walker contributed 17 for the Pirates, who improved to 11-7 for the season and 4-2 in conference play.
The MJC women (7-9, 0-6) got 22 points from sophomore point guard Povai Fesili, 15 from Breeana Gribsby and 10 from Tia Patterson, but it was enough to offset 26 from ARC’s Kesler Johnson, 18 from Danielle Biggs and 15 from Jasiah Sufi.
The Pirates wrap up the first half of Big 8 play with road games on Saturday at Cosumnes River College in Sacramento and Tuesday at Folsom Lake College in Folsom.
Second-half play begins Jan.19 when Modesto hosts a double-header against Sacramento City.
During second-half play, men’s game tip at 5:30 p.m., while the women’s action gets underway at 7:30.
