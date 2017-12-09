Modesto JC men take third place in 80th MJC basketball tournament

Modesto Junior College captured the third-place trophy of the 80th MJC Men’s Basketball Tournament, beating Copper Mountain 86-81 on Saturday at the Pirates’ gymnasium.
It’s a game that last year’s team, Modesto coach Mike Girardi conceded, would not have won.
“No, not last year,” said Girardi, whose team (7-4) fell to tournament champion Mendocino 82-77 in overtime on Friday. “We played eight guys tonight and they’re all sophomores. That sophomore leadership is important.”
That sophomore savvy was in full supply late in the game when the teams traded the lead on seemingly every possession for the final five minutes of the contest.
With the Fighting Cacti holding a 79-78 lead, guard Jaron Dickson came up with a steal on the defensive end and then put back a missed shot on the other to make it 80-79 with 1 minute, 15 seconds, remaining. After Copper Mountain regained the lead at 81-80, Jemell King hit one of two free throws to tie it at 81 then hit an off-balance 3-pointer as the shot clock was winding down to make it 84-81 with 16 seconds to play. Donte Walker then hit a pair of free throws with five seconds left for the final margin.
King and Walker each finished with a team-high 15 points, with King being named to the All-Tournament team.
The Pirates came out in zone in an effort to limit Copper Mountain’s athleticism and stayed in the zone throughout, even though the Fighting Cacti hit nine treys in the contest.
“They average about four 3-pointers per game and they hit four in the first half,” said Girardi.
But the zone kept Copper Mountain (12-4), playing its seventh game in 10 days, from operating freely in the paint.
Ronald Bell led the Fighting Cacti with 21 points – 13 coming in the first half – while teammate Murshid Randle scored 16 of his 18 in the second half.
Rigo Gutierrez came off the bench to score 14 for the Pirates, while Jake Polack added six off the bench.
“They came in and relieved our starters and didn’t drop a beat,” said Girardi, whose team outscored Copper Mountain 19-10 over the game’s final 5:09. “They even gave us a surge.”
The Pirates overtime loss to Mendocino on Friday had Girardi contemplating how close his program came to an historic double, with the MJC women won their inaugural tournament last week.
“We were that close to a (men’s) championship,” said Girardi, who also coaches the women’s squad. “Beating Copper Mountain, which was ranked No. in the state coming in … that was just a big win for us.”
Mendocino 75, Cuesta 71 – Jamarlin Jackson scored 31 points and was named tournament MVP in leading the Eagles (8-1) to their first MJC tourney title. Cuesta scored the first eight points of the game, but Mendocino countered with a 17-2 run to take control and led by 14 at the break. But the Cougars opened the second half with a 16-2 run to the score at 38.
Noah Saunders scored 15 to lead the Cougars (5-7), who entered the tournament 2-6 and won three games to get to the title contest.
Fresno City 84, Ohlone 72 – Devonte Butler scored a game-high 31 points, but it wasn’t enough for the the Renegades in the fifth-place game. David Rico led the Rams with 18 points – on six 3-point field goals – and Tommy Nuno finished with eight and was named to the all-tournament team.
Yuba 77, Sacramento City 64 – Brandon Ruaro and Jayshon Lewis paced the 49ers with 14 points apiece in the consolation championship. Gabe Serna led the Panthers with 18 points. Ruaro was named to the all tournament team.
