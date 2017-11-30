Pirates beat Napa Valley in inaugural MJC tournament game

Hosting its first ever women’s basketball tournament, Modesto Junior College moved into the semifinals with a 54-31 victory over Napa Valley on Thursday at the MJC gymnasium.
The Pirates, now 3-3 overall this season, played solid defense – both in the half-court and in transition – and rebounded the ball well en route to a 25-5 lead in the first quarter.
Shealyn Craven, a sophomore out of Patterson High School, led all scorers with 13 points.
“We start five sophomores and that helps,” said MJC coach Mike Girardi, whose team was playing its first home game of the season. “I thought they were pretty focused with family and friends in the stands for the first home game.”
The Pirates will play Gavilan on Friday in the 7 p.m. game at MJC.
Gavilan 70, Yuba 58 – Rachel Sprague scored 22 points for the 49ers, but it was not enough to overcome the more balanced offensive attack of the Rams, who had four players scored in double figures for the Rams. Jennifer Rosales led Gavilan with 15 points, while Sadie Allen added 13. Jillian Foster finished with 11 points and Julia Rodriguez chipped in with 10.
Lassen 63, Marin 60 – The Mariners had a chance to tie the game but missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Victoria Lane led all scorers with 24 points in a losing effort. Gracie McCoy paced the Cougars with 15 points, while Shayla Carrier added 13 and Jocelyn Gandara chipped in with 11.
Los Medanos 83, DeAnza 67 – The Mustangs got 24 points from Adorah Buggs and 20 from Eleanor Matson-Seau en route to a victory in the tournament opener. Additionally, Elsa Ross finished with 18, while Chrysta Ray totaled 16. That was more than enough to overcome an opening-day high 26 points from Ashley Marquez, who had 14 points – and four 3-pointers – in the first quarter.
Joe Cortez: 209-578-2380, @ModBeePreps
Inaugural MJC Women’s Basketball Tourney
1 p.m. – DeAnza vs. Marin
3 p.m. – Yuba vs. Napa Valley
5 p.m. – Los Medanos vs. Lassen
7 p.m. – Gavilan vs. MJC
