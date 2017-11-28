MJC’s first women’s basketball tournement starts this week

New UC Davis coach, MJC coach share stage

At his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, new UC Davis football coach Dan Hawkins spotted former Modesto Junior College coach Sam Young in the crowd. The two coached together, and Hawkins took a moment out of the press conference to invite Young to share the stage. Young is an assistant coach for the Pirates after having spent years as head coach. (Courtesy of UC Davis)