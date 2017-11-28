MJC’s first women’s basketball tournement starts this week

The inaugural Modesto Junior College Women’s Basketball Tournament will tip-off on Thursday at the MJC gymnasium.
The host Pirates will play the late game, slated for 7 p.m., against Napa Valley.
Action gets underway at 1 p.m. with the DeAnza-Los Medanos game. Lassen takes on Marin at 3, followed by Yuba vs. Gavilan at 5.
For MJC’s opening-night game, all high school students get in free by showing their student ID card.
Ticket prices are $5 for general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans, and students of all ages, with MJC students getting in free by displaying their ID card with a fall 2017 sticker.
All-Tourney Passes that provide admission to all 11 games are available for $10.
For more information contact MJC director of athletics Nick Stavrianoudakis at stavrianoudakisn@mjc.edu or 209-575-6835.
