College hoops teams starting to gain attention in crowded Chicago landscape

On the morning of a day brimming with Chicago sports excitement – Game 3 of the Cubs' National League Division Series against the Nationals and the Bears' "Monday Night Football" game featuring the debut of quarterback Mitch Trubisky – some Chicago-area coaches gathered downtown for an annual luncheon and acknowledged another sports buzz in the city.
Chicago college basketball.
"You feel like all the programs are in a healthy place," Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. "They're all on the way up. They're all moving into being postseason-caliber teams. There's more excitement than there's been."
When most Chicagoans talk about college hoops, it's about city recruits who have signed at out-of-state schools or reminiscing about DePaul's glory days in the 1970s and '80s.
Until Northwestern broke its NCAA Tournament drought, college teams from Illinois had been shut out from the dance for three straight years.
This year, you could find yourself bubbling with excitement about local teams. Really.
Northwestern is fresh off its first NCAA Tournament appearance and brings back its top five scorers, led by Bryant McIntosh. The unprecedented buzz around the program should help persuade fans to attend games at Allstate Arena this season as Welsh-Ryan Arena undergoes renovations.
And that excitement may filter to other teams in the area, who have made strides.
DePaul will open gleaming Wintrust Arena downtown, after years of playing in cavernous Allstate Arena, in the third season of Dave Leitao's return as coach. The Blue Demons, who won nine games in each of the last two seasons, return two of their top three scorers and add 6-foot-11 graduate transfer Marin Maric from Northern Illinois.
Leitao was the last coach to take the Blue Demons to the NCAA Tournament, in 2004 during his first stint at DePaul.
Next season, they will add Illinois transfer Jalen Coleman-Lands to the lineup.
UIC was picked to finish third in the Horizon League's preseason poll and is coming off semifinal appearances in the conference tournament and the CBI. The Flames, who went 17-19, were two wins away in the league tournament from making the NCAA tournament.
That record marked a major improvement from their 5-25 mark in coach Steve McClain's first season in 2015-16.
Adding former Illinois and Proviso East great Dee Brown to the staff has city hoop heads talking too.
Loyola looks to move up the Missouri Valley standings after finishing fifth last season.
Coach Porter Moser's freshman class includes his third Public League player: Lucas Williamson, a star in the Class 4A state championship for Young. He follows Milton Doyle, who signed with the Nets, and junior guard Donte Ingram.
Williamson is part of an impressive class that also includes Larkin forward Christian Negron and Jacobs center Cameron Krutwig.
Chicago State even seems ready to improve under coach Tracy Dildy with the return of leading scorer Fred Sims, who contemplated entering the NBA draft after averaging 18.8 points with strong performances against Wisconsin and Northwestern.
There seems to be a Northwestern effect taking hold. With the Wildcats' NCAA Tournament appearance last season, more eyes are focused on Chicago hoops in general.
"It was great to watch Chris' run – damn him," joked Moser, entering his fifth season at Loyola. "He beat me to the punch. I really couldn't be happier for him. It was fun to watch. Our guys watched it. You saw people get behind it.
"This is a sports town. They're dying, craving for basketball teams to step up. And there are a lot of teams ready to take another step forward."
Coaches notice each other's recruiting and development. McClain said he has felt teams in the city have been turning a corner since last season.
"You had a group of coaches who felt like they were tracking in the right direction," he said. "It had been a while since even coaches felt they were tracking that way. When you look at the success at the end of the year for every program in here, there were bright spots. It is a great time in the city for all of the universities."
Finally earning some attention is one thing. Keeping it is another.
"First and foremost, they're talking basketball again, which they have not in a while," Leitao said. "If people are a little more interested than before, the goal is to keep them and engage them. The best (way to do) that is to win."
