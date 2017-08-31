Modesto JC opens 2017 football season against San Mateo

Modesto Junior College will kick off its 2017 season on Saturday with a game at College of San Mateo.
Both teams are ranked in the Top 30 by College Football America 2017 Yearbook's national preseason poll. The Pirates come in at No. 13 while the Bulldogs begin the season at No. 21.
Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.
The teams have met each of the last five seasons, with Modesto coming off a 37-27 win in last year's encounter. That's Modesto's lone victory in the five matchups. During that stretch, San Mateo is averaging 48 points per contest and nearly 53 points per game in its four victories.
Defense, obviously, will be a key component in handling San Mateo's high-powered offense. And that's a nice coincidence for head coach Rusty Stivers and his PIrates.
"I think the defensive box will be the strength of this team," said Stivers, now in his third season as head coach.
The Pirates will rely heavily on linemen L.J. Alofaituli (Sierra) and Rob Luckett (Lathrop) and inside linebackers Robby Huddleston and Kekupa'a Freehauf (Central Catholic).
Stivers identifies newcomer Izell Price as a player that fans will enjoy watching.
"He's really good in the running game and at disguising coverages and creating problems for offenses," Stivers said of the 6-foot-1, 190-pound defensive back from Detroit's Westlake High School. "I think he's going to have some big plays and some interceptions."
Also earning praise from Stivers in the final days of preseason is second-year kicker Lane Trapp out of Oakdale.
"He's one of the best kickers we've had in ages," said Stivers. "At the end of last year, he was putting so many of his kicks in the end zone. Field position has been an issue in the past and the defense has had to defend a short field."
After San Mateo, it doesn't get any easier for the PIrates, who will take on American River, ranked ninth in the Top 30. The Beavers defeated MJC 47-33 in last year's first round of the NorCal Classic Bowl.
"San Mateo, American River and us, that's three of the four NorCal playoff teams," said Stivers.
The fourth, Butte College, enters the season ranked No. 2 in the Top 30.
