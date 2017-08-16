MJC football ranked nationally alongside East Mississippi of ‘Last Chance U’ fame

The Modesto Junior College football team won’t sneak up on anyone this season.
The reigning Valley Conference champions are No. 13 in the College Football America 2017 Yearbook national preseason poll, joining a list headlined by East Mississippi, the program featured in Netflix’s “Last Chance U,” and carried by California powers.
The poll accounts for teams in the National Junior College Athletic Association, like the Lions of East Mississippi, and the California Community College Athletic Association, like MJC.
“We don’t keep national rankings on file, so I don’t know when the last time we have been ranked nationally,” said third-year coach Rusty Stivers. “Our program follows a similar philosophy that I learned under Jerry VanLengen at Hilmar High School in the 1980s. We try to prepare with the highest level of attitude and effort everyday, and the process of how we prepare will determine the outcomes.”
The Pirates will face three top-30 opponents this season, including two in back-to-back weeks to start the season.
Modesto travels to No. 21 College of San Mateo on Sept. 2 and then celebrates its home opener Sept. 9 against No. 9 American River College. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.
Last fall, the Pirates followed a 37-27 victory over San Mateo with a shootout loss to American River. The Beavers were responsible for two of Modesto’s three losses, the last coming in the CCCAA Northern California semifinal, 27-21.
MJC finished 8-3.
“Preseason rankings are based on the success of the previous teams. This is a nice gesture to the sophomores that we had last season,” Stivers said of class that sent a school record four players to Division I universities: running back Jay Green (Southern Utah), quarterback Wyatt Clapper (Sacramento State), wide receiver Ravon Alexander (Boise State), and defensive back Brandon Dabney (Lamar University).
“This year’s team has done nothing to earn this ranking.”
The schedule won’t get any easier.
Two of the Pirates’ final three non-conference games will be played in front of a home crowd. Modesto travels to Sacramento City College Sept. 16, and then welcomes Contra Costa College (Sept. 23) and College of the Siskiyous (Sept. 30) before launching into Valley play.
The Pirates will have just two conference home games, versus Fresno City College, Oct. 21 and versus Delta College, Nov. 11, in their regular-season finale. MJC will go on the road to College of the Sequoias (Oct. 14), Chabot College (Oct. 28) and Laney College (Nov. 3).
Laney is ranked No. 24.
“I really don’t know what to expect,” Stivers said, “but I do know that I love working with the student-athletes on this team. We have a great group of guys that are ready to represent MJC.”
East Mississippi will start the season at No. 1 after failing to reach the national championship game last fall. The Lions were No. 3 in the final ranking behind eventual NJCAA champion Garden City and runner-up Arizona Western.
Netflix has documented East Mississippi’s last two seasons, giving viewers an inside look at how a national power operates at the two-year level. With a combustible head coach and talented but often troubled roster, the show’s popularity has as much to do with the drama off the field than the fireworks on it.
Stivers is adamant about this: JC football is much different in Northern California, inside and out.
“I have not watched the second season but I did see the first. The negative portrayal of junior college football on that show is not representative of the programs we compete with in Northern California,” he said. “When you interact with the College of San Mateo and American River College, you are working with programs that have high standards of professionalism and sportsmanship.”
There are 15 teams from California represented in the top-30, including: No. 2 Butte College; No. 4 City College of San Francisco; No. 5. Mt. San Antonio College; No. 6 Fullerton; No. 9 American River; No. 11 Riverside; No. 14 Saddleback College; No. 16 Long Beach City College; No. 19 Ventura College; No. 26 Bakersfield College; and No. 28 Los Angeles Valley College.
Date night with the Pirates: The third annual MJC Football Kickoff Dinner is Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Ag Center for Education on the west campus (2201 Blue Gum Avenue). The evening begins with a social at 6 o’clock, followed by dinner and auction at 6:30.
The price per couple is $125 and includes dinner for two and two season passes for all home games. For tickets, visit https//donatenow.networkforgood.org/mjcathletics.
“The kickoff dinner gives us a chance to celebrate the proud tradition of MJC football,” Stivers said. “We have many alums that come back and share great stories of their time spent in the program. Fans and families will get a chance to interact with the sophomores we have on the team this year and the money raised will continue to raise the standard of our program.”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
National Preseason Poll
The College Football America 2017 Yearbook Juco Top-30, includes:
1. East Mississippi (Scooba, Miss.)
2. Butte (Oroville)
3. Garden City (Garden City, Ka.)
4. City College of San Francisco
5. Mt. San Antonio College (Walnut)
6. Fullerton
7. Arizona Western (Yuma, Ariz.)
8. Northwest Mississippi (Senatobia, Miss.)
9. American River (Sacramento)
10. Trinity Valley (Athens, Texas)
11. Riverside
12. Navarro (Corsicana, Texas)
13. Modesto
14. Saddleback (Mission Viejo)
15. Mesa (Mesa, Ariz.)
16. Long Beach City
17. Holmes (Goodman, Miss.)
18. Northeast Mississippi (Booneville, Miss.)
19. Ventura
20. Kilgore (Texas)
21. San Mateo
22. Lackawanna (Scranton, Penn.)
23. Santa Rosa
24. Laney (Oakland)
25. Central Lakes (Brainerd, Minn.)
26. Bakersfield
27. Eastern Arizona (Thatcher, Ariz.)
28. Los Angeles Valley (Valley Glen)
29. Georgia Military (Milledgeville, Ga.)
30. Louisburg (Louisburg, N.C.)
Modesto Junior College
2017 schedule
Thursday, Aug. 24 Merced College Scrimmage 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2 at College of San Mateo 1 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9 American River 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16 at Sacramento City 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23 Contra Costa College 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30 at College of the Siskiyous 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21 Fresno City College 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28 at Chabot College 6 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 3 at Laney College 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 11 San Joaquin Delta 6 p.m.
Comments