Mike Bianchi: FSU legend Bobby Butler graduates 37 years later, even with an NFL-distressed brain

Bobby Butler was Florida State's first great cornerback – a trailblazer who helped turn the FSU into the dynamic, dynastic program it would become under the iconic Bobby Bowden.
Butler went on to play a dozen seasons in the NFL with the bumbling and fumbling Atlanta Falcons, where he endured year after year of heartaches and headaches.
When you think of all the sacrifice and sweat, the pain and the pounding, the blood and blows to the head it took him to become an elite football player, it seems strange to hear him say that the most difficult thing he ever did was going back to college and getting his degree.
If you're scoring at home, the 58-year-old Butler graduated from FSU on Saturday 37 years after he played his last game as a Seminole.
"Hardest thing I've ever done in my life," Butler says. "Being an athlete is the easy part; being a student is the difficult part."
Especially these days when Butler will tell you his brain doesn't work quite like it used to. He played in a day and time before concussion protocols, before all of the medical studies linking football's repetitive head injuries to chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) – a degenerative brain disease.
Yes, he sometimes gets lost for no apparent reason when he's out driving around, forgets why he went to the grocery store and can't remember what happened yesterday.
"The crazy thing about back when I played is that I thought a concussion only happened when you were knocked unconscious on the football field," he says. "And even when you were knocked unconscious, you were back in the game 5 or 10 minutes later. Nobody told us the damage we were doing to our brains even though they were aware of it."
In hindsight, Butler wishes he would have played football in today's world with more safety precautions and less brain trauma. Maybe then going back to college to finish up work on his social-science degree would have been a bit easier. Then again, it's never easy when you're in your 50s and you're trying to re-learn how to learn.
You see, back when Butler went to FSU, you did your research in the library, not on Google. Your papers were typed out, not printed out.
But what's most impressive about Butler getting his degree is that he did it because he wanted to, not because he had to. He was one of the NFL's best cornerbacks and invested his money well. After his playing days, he was a successful businessman in the financial sector and retired from his second career a couple of years ago.
"I always wanted to come back and finish my degree, but life gets in the way sometimes," Butler says. "You can't just press the pause button on life so you can go back to school.
"In the back of my mind, though, it always bothered me because I was so hard on my kids about their studies and their academics. Finally, I said to myself, 'I can't just talk about how important academics are; I have to prove it.' "
It also helped that he could take all the classes he needed on-line. Living in Atlanta, he didn't have the time and desire to move to Tallahassee, and no way was he going to complete his degree at one of the nearby colleges in Atlanta.
Butler takes great pride in being an integral ingredient in Bowden turning FSU from statewide punch line into a national power. He was a member of the first FSU recruiting class to beat the Gators four straight times and was part of Bowden's first undefeated regular season in 1979 when the Seminoles went 11-0 but lost to Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl.
"I could have gone to Mercer or some other school in Atlanta to finish up my degree, but there's no way I was going to have a name on that diploma other than Florida State. That was very important to me."
Yet when I ask Butler his most memorable moment in football, he gets emotional and talks about his first year as a pro with the sad-sack Falcons. He'd always been on winning teams at FSU and in high school down in Delray Beach, but then he got drafted by the sad-sack Falcons.
Football had always been his passion in life and for the first time he felt helpless and hopeless.
"Football was what I lived for," he says, "until that first year with the Falcons when we lost nine games. I want you to print this because you asked me what was my greatest moment in football.
"It was when I got down on my knees during that losing season and asked the Lord to come into my life. That's my greatest accomplishment and proudest moment."
Maybe his second-proudest moment came on Friday when he took his last test, finished his last class and earned his college degree.
Bobby Butler should be an inspiration to every football player who has ever put on the body armor and endured the backbreaking, painstaking work it takes to excel in a brutal bloodsport.
He is a man with faith in his heart.
Scars on his brain.
And a diploma on his wall.
