‘Stay local and get a shot at the big time’: MJC football making D-I dreams a reality

If you’re trying to gauge the health of the Modesto Junior College football program, look no further than Thursday’s signing celebration in the foyer of the school gymnasium.
Defensive back Brandon Dabney stood in the middle of the room, cycling through handshakes and hugs, a smile brighter than the championship diamond ring on his index finger.
He tapped his chest and took a deep breath, his way of shaking the butterflies from his belly.
“I’m kind of nervous,” he said moments before signing with Lamar University, a Division I program in Beaumont, Texas.
The scene inside the gymnasium represented the excitement for this new era in Pirate football. Mom and Dad beamed with pride, coaches wished they had just one more season with the ferocious tackler, and friends traveled from as far as San Luis Obispo.
MJC is no longer an afterthought or also-ran in the world of community college football.
It ranks among the top programs in the state, as witnessed by its run to the Northern California semifinals last fall and a record number of Division I transfers. The team that came within one game of playing for a regional title now has four student-athletes on D-I rosters, including Sacramento State quarterback Wyatt Clapper, Southern Utah running back Jay Green and Boise State wide receiver Ravon Alexander.
It’s exciting for guys in our area to know that they can come and stay local and get a shot at the big time. In the past, there’s been a stigma or feeling that ‘I have to go elsewhere.’ I think we’re going to prove you can get it done right here at MJC.
Rusty Stivers, Modesto Junior College football coach
Dabney is the latest … and one of its greatest.
“He’s very physical football player; a great tackler. He can play safety or corner and is deceptively fast,” Modesto Junior College coach Rusty Stivers said. “If you watched the first couple of minutes of his film, you would know why (Lamar) wanted him.”
Pursued by Illinois State, Fresno State, Southern Illinois, Eastern Michigan and Rhode Island, Dabney, a Manteca High graduate, chose Lamar because “they showed the most love. They followed through and were straight-up with me from the get go.”
He will report on July 25.
History will remember Dabney as the most heavily recruited player since quarterback Devin Combs in 2010, largely because of his transformation in three years at Modesto Junior College. He took a gray shirt as a freshman to allow his body and mind to mature, and poured himself into the classroom, ensuring his eligibility.
“He came from Manteca High and he was good, but he had a long way to go as a student and as an athlete,” said Stivers, now in his third year. “His transformation from his first year to his third year is amazing. He’s a totally different player and a totally different student.
“It’s a life-changing experience for him, too, getting a degree and getting everything paid for. I’m still paying for my loans, so it’s really exciting for him and his family.”
Dabney credits “the process” for creating transfer opportunities.
In his first season, Stivers, without the luxury of a recruiting class, transferred a record 24 players to four-year universities. He anticipates another record number of transfers and Division I offers this upcoming year, beginning with wide receiver Michael Thompson, all-state lineman Vaatofu Sauvao and defensive back Izell Price, who has an offer from San Jose State.
Stivers, who has received calls from Kentucky, Boise State and Colorado this week alone, anticipates as many as 10 Division I signees.
“All the weight rooms and 6 a.m. (workouts), it’s a process,” Dabney said. “You just have to trust it.”
“Trust” has become a watchword for Stivers and his staff on the recruiting trail. They want the young talent in the Stanislaus District, which stretches from Manteca to Merced, the Mother Lode to the West Side, to trust MJC with their futures, allowing the hometown school to be their launching pad.
So far, it’s working.
The Pirates have received 25 commitments from players who played in the Central California Lions All-Star Game in June, including MVP Danny Velasquez, the two-time Central California Conference MVP at Turlock, and Defensive MVP Cullen Bearden, an outside linebacker from Oakdale.
That, too, is a record.
“It’s exciting for guys in our area to know that they can come and stay local and get a shot at the big time,” Stivers said. “In the past, there’s been a stigma or feeling that ‘I have to go elsewhere.’ I think we’re going to prove you can get it done right here at MJC.”
Dabney’s story is a testament to that.
The program is healthy, he says, and only going to get stronger.
“The program is definitely changing ... changing for the better,” Dabney said. “We’re getting dudes here – dudes that want to play and leave. With us four signing Division I, that’s going to bring even more dudes in for future classes. It’s just good for the program.”
Going Division I
A list of the Modesto Junior College players who recently signed with Division I programs:
Jay Green, running back, Southern Utah
Wyatt Clapper, quarterback, Sacramento State
Ravon Alexander, wide receiver, Boise State
Brandon Dabney, defensive back, Lamar University
