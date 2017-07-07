Under Matoso, Stanislaus State athletics enjoyed unparalleled success. Now he’s gone.

Mike Matoso has resigned as the athletic director at Stanislaus State and accepted the same position with Saint Mary’s College in Moraga.
Saint Mary’s introduced Matoso as the new Director of Athletics and Recreation on Thursday. Matoso replaces former athletic director James Orr, who left to become the athletic director at Sacramento State.
“We are extremely proud to have Mike Matoso join the College,” Donahue said in a press release on the school’s website. “He possesses a deep understanding of the higher education landscape of athletics, is an experienced leader in promoting highly competitive athletic programs, and his commitment to the welfare of student-athletes and their academic success resonates strongly with the mission of Saint Mary’s.”
With the move, Matoso, a Bay Area native, returns to the West Coast Conference, where he spent 13 years as a senior associate athletic director at the University of San Diego.
“This is a very exciting day for me and my family,” Matoso said. “I took a chance five years ago by leaving the West Coast Conference and taking a Division II athletic director job with the hope of one day returning to the conference. For me, personally, this couldn’t have played out better.”
At Saint Mary’s, Matoso inherits a department with 16 Division I teams, including a men’s basketball program that has become a national player under coach Randy Bennett. Since 2010, Saint Mary’s has made four NCAA Tournament appearances.
Matoso leaves behind big shoes at Stanislaus State, a Division II program with a large stake in the Central Valley.
Kim Duyst has been named interim athletic director at Stanislaus State while the school conducts a nationwide search for Matoso’s replacement.
Duyst has been an integral member of the campus community for the past 31 years, arriving as a cross country and track coach in 1986 and recently serving as the senior associate athletic director.
In Matoso’s five years at the helm, the Warriors enjoyed unparalleled success in the athletic arena and business office. Eleven of the 14 teams qualified for the postseason in the last two years, with six conference champions, and 41 student-athletes have been named to an All-American team.
As the product on the field and floor developed, Matoso sought greater exposure. He enhanced the game-day experience, and poured more resources into marketing and promotions.
“We wish him all the best in his new position,” Stanislaus State President Ellen Junn said in a press release. “Athletics rose in visibility and stature at Stan State under Mike’s leadership, underscored by his commitment to academic excellence and sportsmanlike conduct.”
The facilities have also improved under Matoso’s watch. The Ed and Berth Fitzpatrick Arena, Warrior Stadium, the softball and golf complexes, and team locker rooms received key upgrades totaling more than $7 million during Matoso’s tenure.
Fitzpatrick Arena received a new floor, stadium-style seating, a makeover of the lobby and trophy case, as well as additional air conditioning.
“Tremendous improvements to our athletic facilities have been made possible by generous donations he encouraged and improvements in the University’s athletic program,” Junn said.
