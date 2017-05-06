Stanislaus meets UC San Diego in first round of CCAA tournament

Cal State Stanislaus’ disappointment in defeat Friday was minimal.
Even the 6-5 loss at Cal State East Bay had a positive spin. The Warrior still clinched second place in the California Collegiate Athletic Association’s North Division, thanks to Cal State Monterey Bay’s doubleheader loss to Chico State.
Stanislaus (32-16, 21-15) locked up a berth last weekend in the CCAA Tournament, its first post-season appearance since 2009. The Warriors, seeded fourth, will face No. 3 seed UC San Diego on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Banner Island Ballpark.
The Warriors took a 2-0 lead on a solo homer by Kyle Nixon, his ninth of the season, and a Charlie Gaff RBI single. But Stanislaus was undermined by three errors as East Bay rallied into the lead. A late comeback by the Warriors fell short.
On Thursday, Stanislaus opened the series with a 5-2 win. The Warriors used a familiar formula – seven innings by starter Jordan Kron and clutch relief by Jarrett Veiga and Nick Voumard.
Gino Franceschetti went 2-for-4 with a triple, homer and two RBIs. His triple came in the first to score Nick Ippolito, and Franceschetti continued home on a throwing error.
Kron minimized the damage from 10 hits and three doubles. Voumard earned his NCAA Division II-leading 14th save.
Stanislaus ends the regular season with a Saturday doubleheader at East Bay.
Track
Three winners at CCAA meet – The Warriors recorded three victories Friday at the CCAA Championships at Chico State.
Lindsay McKee (180 feet, 4 inches), the 2015 champion, won the women’s hammer throw in 180 feet, 4 inches. Redshirt freshman Eric Bejaran swept to the men’s hammer throw title with a 183-7.
Stanislaus’ Ryan Pust, a Golden Valley High grad, cleared 16-3 in the pole vault and won a jump-off over Tim Schmidt of UC San Diego.
Golf
All-league honors for Sharp – Modesto Junior College’s Nick Sharp earned All-Coast Conference honors thanks to his stroke average of 75.8, third-best overall. The Pirates, who placed second behind Chabot after 13 conference tournaments, take part in the NorCals on Monday at The Reserve at Spanos Park.
In the final league tournament, Sharp was the medalist with his 74 at Woodbridge Country Club in Lodi. MJC placed second behind Chabot 399-403.
Softball
Three second-team selections – Stanislaus State placed three softball standouts – seniors Nicolette Vizcaino and Cassidy Duke and sophomore Alexus Martinez – on the All-CCAA second team. Vizcaino batted .337 and stole a school-record 39 bases. Martinez batted. 390 as the Warriors’ leadoff hitter. Duke had three home runs and 33 RBIs.
