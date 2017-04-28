College Roundup: Stanislaus golfers bounce back to win CCAA title

The Cal State Stanislaus golf team, disappointed by a 10th-place finish at its own Hanny Invitational, went back to basics. The strategy worked.
The Warriors bounced back and won the California Collegiate Athletic Association Championship this week at Industry Hills east of Los Angeles. The Warriors defeated Cal State Monterey Bay 3 1/2-1 1/2 to claim their third CCAA title in four years.
Chad Kubes (75) posted the first point for the Warriors, followed by another win by John Burke (75). After Ash Patel (70) halved his match, Jordan Koelewyn (72) brought home the clinching point.
“This week, with as many rounds as we played, it was as hard as it gets,” Stanislaus coach Brandon Christianson said. “We came here knowing we had to win in order to get to regionals, so they fought hard all week, fought hard every round all the way throughout. They did a great job.”
3 Stanislaus CCAA titles in the last 4 years
Stanislaus advanced through the tournament’s stroke-play portion, then edged Cal State East Bay in the semifinals. It was the Warriors’ sixth CCAA banner, and senior Jahaan Nargussi contributed to three.
The Warriors earned the automatic bid to the NCAA Regionals on May 8-10 at Stockton’s Brookside Country Club.
Baseball
Important series for Warriors – Stanislaus, winner of its last eight – the Warriors’ longest winning streak in eight years – welcome Cal State Monterey Bay for a pivotal four-game CCAA series. After a single game Friday, the Warriors and the Otters play a doubleheader on Saturday at 2 p.m. and a single game Sunday at noon as the Warriors finish their home schedule. Four games remain next weekend at Cal State East Bay.
Stanislaus (28-14, 17-13) sits in third place in the North Division one game behind the second-place Otters. The top three teams in each division qualify for the CCAA Tournament on May 10-13 at Stockton. The Warriors have not appeared in either the conference tournament or the West NCAA West Regional since 2008.
Jordan Kron was named the CCAA Pitcher of the Week for his seven shutout innings against Cal State L.A.
Pirates wrap up season – Modesto Junior College (9-26, 5-18) is finishing its season this week against Sierra, which defeated the Pirates 4-1 on Tuesday and 5-0 on Thursday in the home finale. One game remains Friday at Sierra.
Anthony Arrendondo, Mason Washington and Tanner Peterson picked up the only hits for MJC on Thursday. Nolen Legan drove in the only run on Tuesday.
Track
Big day for Berggren – MJC sprinter Dante Berggren enjoyed a big day as the Pirates placed fourth at the Big 8 Championships on Thursday at Sacramento’s Hughes Stadium. Berggren joined Windsor Jamison, Shakur Lewis and Taariq Chestnut-Davis to win the 4x100 relay (41.30) and also won the long jump (23-2). Berggren placed second in the 100 and 200 and third in the javelin.
Other MJC winners were Michael Thompson in the triple jump (48-2) and Matthew Gallego in the hammer throw (175-5). Isaac Gonzalez was second in the 1500 and 5000.
Holmes, Souza win for Pirates – Sydney Holmes and Angelique Souza captured victories at the Big 8 meet as the MJC women finished third. Holmes won the triple jump (36-5 1/2) and Souza topped the field in the high jump (5-1). Placing second were Dani Olson in the 100 hurdles and Gabby Hernandez in the 10,000.
Softball
Warriors’ season finale – Stanislaus (23-28, 13-23) concludes its season at home with doubleheaders Friday at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m. against UC San Diego. Nicolette Vizcaino, 35 for 35 in stolen bases, is only one theft shy of the school record.
Pirates finish season – MJC (9-27, 6-18) capped its season with 14-0 and 12-3 losses, both in five innings at Sacramento. Megan McCormick had the only MJC hit in the opener. Analiese Medeiros, Haylie Prater and Lexis Prim drove in runs during the second game.
