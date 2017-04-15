College Roundup: Stanislaus bullpen preserves series sweep

The Cal State Stanislaus Warriors needed a three-game sweep over Cal State San Bernardino, and they got it.
The Warriors, again riding an effective bullpen, finished the series with a 4-3 win Saturday at Warrior Field. Austin Fitzpatrick’s two-run homer and RBI double, coupled with a run-scoring triple by Gino Franceschetti, carried Stanislaus to its fourth straight win.
The Warriors (24-14, 14-13), sitting in fifth place in the California Collegiate Athletic Association’s North Division, must finish in the top three to qualify for the post-season tournament May 10-13 at Stockton Ballpark. Three more CCAA series remain.
San Bernardino (10-28, 8-19), pummeled by Stanislaus 10-3 and 11-3 on Friday, proved stubborn in the finale. The Warriors protected the lead, thanks to relievers Tyler Murphy, Ian Chandler, Jarrett Veiga and Nick Voumard, who blanked San Bernardino over the final four innings. Voumard picked up his 10th save though he gave up a two-out hit in the ninth. That was the only hit allowed by the Stanislaus bullpen in nine innings of work in the series.
Stanislaus meets William Jessup in a non-league game at home Tuesday night at 6 o’clock.
Softball
Warriors drop two – Stanislaus didn’t generate enough offense during 6-1 and 2-0 losses at home to San Bernardino. The Warriors (20-27, 10-22) trailed 6-0 in the opener before Morgan Ballestreri tripled and was brought home by Alexus Martinez.
In the nightcap, San Bernardino (30-16, 20-12) pushed across two runs in the seventh. Stanislaus, led by Cassidy Duke (3-for-4), Deja Guzman (2-for-4), Madison Mayol (2-for-3) and Ruby Quiralte (2-for-4), went scoreless despite 12 hits.
Pirates beaten – Modesto Junior College (6-13, 9-22) dropped a doubleheader at home 13-3 and 10-4 to Diablo Valley (21-11, 11-11). In non-league action on Friday, Coast Conference-North leader Football scored four in the eighth for a 5-1 win. The Pirates’ Megan McCormick drove in Lexis Prim in the seventh to force the extra inning.
Tennis
MJC women in NorCal semifinals – The Pirates (11-1), the Big 8-South champions, travel to top-seeded De Anza on Tuesday in the Northern California Dual Team Semifinals. MJC, the No. 4 seed, advanced with a 5-3 win over American River.
Golf
Pirates back on top – MJC and Chabot will continue their 1-2 race in the 10th of 13 Coast Conference tournaments on Monday at Wente Vineyards in Livermore.
The Pirates regained first place by shooting 393, two strokes better than Chabot, for their fifth tournament win last week at Del Monte in Monterey. Modesto’s John Morshead was the medalist with a 73.
Comments