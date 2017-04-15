Quiet inspiration: Peterson, MJC shortstop, fights cancer

Sleep is a hit-and-miss thing for Tanner Peterson. His strength comes and goes, some days better than others.
His fight against Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a quiet one, at least to those around him. Peterson, the Modesto Junior College shortstop, doesn’t seek sympathy. If the way he carries himself is admired from afar, however, that’s all good.
“I know they respect me,” he said Saturday after the Pirates were beaten 7-5 at home by American River. “Hopefully, when they see me working with the things I’m going through, they’ll work hard as a team.”
Peterson was diagnosed in December of 2015 while he was a senior at Sierra High. He discovered a lump near his collarbone and his life changed on the spot. Incredibly, he campaigned through his senior season with the Timberwolves, and he’s doing the same for the Pirates.
Observers believe he’s stronger this season. He underwent his final chemo and radiation treatments about a year ago, and doctors have declared his cancer in remission after three checkups and blood tests.
“They’ve all come back clear,” he said.
Still, nothing is easy.
Saturday’s game mirrored Peterson’s struggle. He rolled a single through the left side, committed a throwing error and shook off an injury after a collision at first base. Moments later, he raced around the bases and scored on Ryan Vasquez’s hit-and-run chopper over the first baseman’s head.
Vasquez and Peterson have been teammates from little league to Sierra to today. Like everyone else, Vasquez draws inspiration from his friend.
“Last year you could tell he was working through some obvious pains and struggles, getting tired here and there,” said Vasquez, a sophomore outfielder. “When I found out he was coming to MJC, I couldn’t be more delighted. He plays through it, just keeps his mouth shut, works hard and doesn’t complain. He’s getting back to where he was in my senior year in strength and ability. It’s really good to see.”
Entering Saturday’s game, Peterson was batting .235 for a team laboring in the Big 8 Conference (9-21, 5-13). The Pirates trailed American River 7-0 but rallied to keep it close. They no doubt understand their plight doesn’t match up with Peterson’s.
“I think we kind of forget what Tanner is going through sometimes,” MJC coach Zeb Brayton said. “He won’t tell you. He just goes out and works. I’m so proud that he is a part of this program. We talk about winning and losing, but Tanner is going through something that is a lot larger.”
Six games remain on the schedule – six more opportunities for Peterson to show his tenacity.
“I’ve started to feel stronger,” he said. “It’s a grind for everyone, especially for me. I feel about 80 percent, and on the good days 85 to 90 percent.”
But always 100 percent tough.
