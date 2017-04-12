College Roundup: MJC baseball beaten by American River

It was a long Tuesday afternoon for the Modesto Junior College Pirates.
MJC fell behind in the first inning and trailed 11-0 before falling to American River 11-6 in Big 8 Conference action at home.
The Pirates (9-19, 5-11) were out-hit 16-11 and assisted the Beavers (15-17, 4-12) by committing four errors. They closed the deficit with six runs in the eighth, featuring RBI hits by Derek Perez and Ryan Vasquez (2-for-4), a two-run double by Anthony Arrendondo (2-for-4) and a sacrifice fly by Michael McGhee.
Modesto finishes the three-game American River series Friday at home at 2:30 p.m.
Softball
Warriors drop doubleheader – Cal State Monterey Bay, ranked 10th in NCAA Division II and atop the California Collegiate Athletic Association standings, validated its status by sweeping Cal State Stanislaus 8-0 and 6-4 at Warrior Field.
Stanislaus (19-24, 9-19) managed only one hit during the first game but was more competitive in the nightcap. Nicolette Vizcarino went 2-for-4 and Ruby Quiralte doubled. Deja Guzman drove in two runs with a single that gave Stanislaus a 4-3 lead. The Otters (34-7, 22-6) used home runs to take charge.
The Warriors welcome Cal State San Bernardino for doubleheaders Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturday at noon.
Golf
Warriors 10th at Hanny – Home-course advantage did not work for Stanislaus, which placed 10th out of 15 teams at the 44th Hanny Invitational at Turlock Country Club. Jahaan Nargussi paced the Warriors with his 54-hole total of 5-over-par 221 (72-70-79) for 17th place individually.
Chico State’s Colby Dean was the individual leader from start to finish and totaled 8-under 208 (68-68-72). Sonoma State edged Chico by a stroke for the team title.
