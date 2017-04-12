Modesto JC’s Enwiya signs to play baseball at Saint Mary’s College

Modesto Junior College catcher Anthony Enwiya, an unheralded prospect coming out of Beyer High in 2015, signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to play next season at Division I Saint Mary’s College in Moraga.

“Going on my tour, my visit, I fell in love instantly,” said Enwiya, a 6-foot-4, 210-pounder who looks like he could play tight end or power forward for the Pirates football and basketball teams. “Just the environment and the way coaching staff brought me in and me feel already a part of the family; a way to be in California, close to home and still playing baseball … I fell in love instantly.”

Though Enwiya didn’t have an NCAA offer coming out of high school, Dom Duran, his coach at Beyer, and Zeb Brayton, the MJC coach, knew the catcher was a Division I talent.

“My whole coaching staff considered him a late bloomer,” said Duran, the fifth-year Beyer coach who has guided the Pats to four consecutive playoff appearances. “He developed as a catcher before our eyes. He’s one of those natural athletes, and with his strong arm he really could play anywhere.

“To see him now, I’m so proud of him.”

One of the highlights of Enwiya’s senior season in high school was the grand slam he hit to help the Pats beat Lincoln in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I South playoffs. He says he wasn’t deterred by the lack of attention from college scouts.

“If anything, that made me work harder and strive for better things; never stop working, never stop playing,” said Enwiya. “I think that helped me become who I am today and play to the level that I can.”

He almost passed on MJC for an out-of-state junior college.

“He was going to go to a JC in Arizona,” said Brayton. “I told him, ‘You can’t go. You need to come here.’ I saw the physical tools that he had and I told him, ‘We’re the spot to help you develop to where you need to be.

“I told him I was going to coach him hard, which means I’m going to hold him accountable and make sure that he works. And I think I did that and held up my end of the bargain, but I give him all the credit because he came to work every single day, driven.”

Enwiya is hitting .293 this season with one home run and 17 RBIs. Defensively, he’s throwing out nearly 40 percent of the runners who attempt to steal against him.

Brayton, however, is more impressed by other facets of Enwiya’s “game.”

“He’s an excellent student and that’s a big part of it,” said Brayton. “I give his parents a lot of credit for that, because it’s tough to be a college student-athlete. You’ve got to get up, you’ve got to go to class, you go to practice, you go to weights, and you do it over and over and over again. And that really drives away a lot of kids that can’t handle it.

“I could just see that he wanted to be successful.”