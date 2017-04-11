Back home again – Jacques leads MJC tennis deep into postseason

Symone Jacques punctuates each groundstroke with a low-decibel shriek and each important point with an understated fist pump. She pumps out winners like bakeries make cookies.
Jacques isn’t just winning matches this season for Modesto Junior College. She’s wearing out opponents, leaving them helpless in the no-man’s land between the net and the baseline. Foes rush forward, only to watch one of Jacques’ forehands or backhands whiz by their head.
Her lesson: It’s OK to come home.
Jacques is 11-0 in singles this season for the Pirates. Even better, she hasn’t been extended to a third set. Better yet, no one has won more than three games in a set against her.
One word: Domination.
High school fans remember her as a star at Beyer, a Modesto Metro Conference standout for three years and a Sac-Joaquin Section semifinalist. She and older sister Jacqueline took turns beating everyone in their wake.
But Symone’s tennis journey stalled at Westmont College. She lasted only one month there, in fact, and it was a little bit of everything: The pregnancy of the coach who recruited her, issues with her replacement, a hamstring injury and, on top of that, homesickness.
“I’ve played tennis for 11 years and never been hurt until I got there,” Jacques said. “It wasn’t for me. It wasn’t the best fit.”
Her parents thought MJC would be a good option, and they were right.
“It’s been the best decision of my life. I love my coaches and teammates. I have my car. I found my niche here,” Jacques said. “I’m looking forward to where I go after these two years.”
Jacques, not physically imposing on the court and lacking a powerful serve, makes up for it with authority on the baseline. A lefty, she chases down everything and sends it back with more than a little pace. Doubles play has helped her net skills.
Her presence this spring has lifted the Pirates. Jacques led MJC (10-1) to a 5-3 win Tuesday over American River in the first round of the Northern California Team Playoffs. They’ll travel to De Anza next Tuesday in the semifinals.
Modesto rolled unbeaten through the Big 8-South Conference schedule, and Jacques’ steady play was pivotal. It was more of the same against ARC. She and doubles partner Kaitlyn Mayfield easily won their match and, later, Jacques defeated American River’s Aggie Johnson 6-0, 6-1.
The Pirates gained a 2-1 edge in the doubles when Cha Eggen and Bobbi Lan held on for a pivotal 9-8 win. Lan’s win in singles clinched the victory.
Jacques’ talent, of course, forms the hub of Modesto’s strong season. Her singles win Tuesday happened quickly and lightened the load for her teammates.
“She (Johnson) brought up my skill level and made me go for my shots,” Jacques said. “I play better against better players.”
Jacques’ experience on the USTA circuit, much less what she’s done in high school and the collegiate level, makes her hard to beat in the community college division.
“She’s been huge for us,” MJC coach Milan Motroni said. “She’s so seasoned and match-tough.”
Jacques is Northern California’s top-seeded singles entry for the State Championships at Ojai later this month. Beating her won’t be easy, and her goal is obvious.
“I want to win state at Ojai.”
