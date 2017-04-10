College Roundup: MJC knocks off No. 8-ranked Delta

Santa Rosa, the Big 8 Conference leader, owes a thank-you to the Modesto Junior College Pirates.
In back-to-back weeks, MJC has knocked off the teams chasing the Bear Cubs. Modesto pushed across runs in the seventh and eighth innings for a 4-3 win over San Joaquin Delta – the state’s No. 8-ranked team – on Saturday at the MJC diamond. Last week, the Pirates surprised Sacramento City.
Michael McGhee’s single brought in Logan Coe, who reached on an error, for the decisive run. Evan Duran (2-1), who pitched out of trouble in the eighth, retired Delta (25-6, 10-5) in order in the ninth. The Pirates (9-18, 5-10) lost to the Mustangs 7-1 and 8-0 earlier in the week.
The Pirates drew even 3-3 in the seventh when Anthony Arredondo led off with a double and eventually scored on Mason Washington’s single to left-center. Earlier, a 2-1 MJC lead became a deficit after Delta scored twice in the seventh.
Modesto starter Brandon Scott struck out five and allowed only an unearned run in five good innings.
The Pirates welcome American River on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.
Warriors snap losing streak – Cal State Stanislaus used a three-run sixth-inning rally to beat Cal State San Marcos 10-7 to split a California Collegiate Athletic Association doubleheader and snap a four-game losing streak. San Marcos won the opener 10-0.
Carmeron Irinaga’s RBI double ignited the Warriors (21-14, 11-13), who trailed 7-5 going into the sixth inning of the nightcap. Nick Ippolito and Gino Franceschetti followed with run-scoring singles.
Stanislaus starter Cody Kruip gave way to Colby DeVries, who allowed only one run in three innings. Nick Voumard tossed two shutout innings to preserve the win.
San Marcos, which swatted 24 hits for the day, capitalized on three Stanislaus errors and scored six runs in the sixth inning of the opener.
Tennis
Dominican tops Stanislaus – Four different Warriors won but Dominican outlasted Stanislaus 6-3 at San Rafael. Jaella Conway and Cassidy Ferrell, Stanislaus’ top singles players, both won along with doubles pair J’Ana Diamond and Ebone Qualls. The Warriors fell to 4-6.
