More overtime for Girardi – he’ll again lead both MJC hoops teams

Mike Girardi, undaunted by last season’s disappointing results as coach of both the men’s and women’s basketball teams at Modesto Junior College, believes help is on the way. And he’ll get another chance.
The Pirates will keep their basketball teams merged under Girardi, athletic director Nick Stavrianoudakis confirmed Thursday. He maintained one season wasn’t enough to make a decision.
“I think it needs another year,” Stavrianoudakis said. “He (Girardi) didn’t have an opportunity to scout or recruit. In one year, you can’t make a determination whether it worked or not. Let the next year play out. The record is the record, but it’s unfair to judge that year based on other factors.”
Girardi, the MJC women’s coach since 2004, was named the coach of both teams last May after Paul Brogan – the men’s coach for 15 seasons – stepped down as coach but remained on the staff as an instructor.
Both MJC teams struggled last winter. The men (4-22, 0-14) lost their last 20 games and went winless in the Big 8 Conference and winless at home. The Pirates started 4-2, featuring wins over Cañada and Ohlone, but labored after the loss of post Josh Allen due to academic issues.
The women (6-17, 1-13) snapped an 18-game Big 8 losing streak by beating Santa Rosa 67-66 on Jan. 14, then lost their last 10.
“I keep this thing in perspective. Each year it can turn around,” Girardi said. “All it takes is one year.”
MJC athletic director Nick Stavrianoudakis
Girardi will count on immediate improvement from redshirts he brought into the program last summer. They’re led by 6-foot-6 Ryan Donnelly, a former Central Valley High star who spent a season at Monterey Peninsula, and 6-2 Ares Brown, a former teammate of current MJC standout Jemeil King at Lincoln High of San Francisco.
Other newcomers to watch are Beyer grad and ex-Columbia Claim Jumper Jake Polack, guard Donte Walker (Grace Davis, Mt. San Jacinto) and former Sierra star Daniel Wyatt. They’ll join sophomore returners King (17.5 points per game) and Jaron Dickson (12 points per game).
The MJC women expect progress from two former Diablo Valley starters Povai Fesili (Patterson) and Breeana Grigsby. Also back from two years ago is Akaysha Simpkins (14.8 ppg, 13.8 rpg). Shealyn Craven and Colleen Ibasco should return from this year’s team.
“The redshirts along with the returners will be the foundation for both teams. With those returners for next year, we’ll sustain,” Girardi said. “The reality with the men last year was that we didn’t know losing one player would affect us like that.”
One change from last year is that Girardi will be helped by two assistants, rather than one, for each team.
Stavrianoudakis also announced the planning for the first MJC women’s tournament, an eight-team competition, scheduled for Nov. 30-Dec. 2. The 80th MJC men’s tournament will be held on Dec. 5-9, a week earlier than in the past. The schedule was adjusted due to the addition of Folsom Lake to the Big 8, forcing the start of league play before the end of the year.
