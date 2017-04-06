College Roundup: MJC offense stalls in loss to Delta

The Modesto Junior College baseball team, encouraged by its win last weekend at Sacramento City, couldn’t solve San Joaquin Delta’s Alex Patterson.
The Pirates (8-16, 4-9) collected only four hits off Patterson, a sophomore righthander, and were beaten 7-1 (24-5, 9-4) in Big 8 Conference action Tuesday afternoon at MJC.
Patterson (9-0) struck out seven in six innings and allowed only one extra-base hit, a triple in the fourth by Anthony Enwiya. He scored moments later on a wild pitch for Modesto’s only run.
Pirates starter Armando Flores was hurt by two swings – a two-run triple by Joe Montes in the first and a three-run homer by Jake Cruce in the third.
Ryan Vasquez, Anthony Arredondo and Sammy Silva all singled for MJC.
Softball
Warriors split vs. Monterey Bay – Kylie Ragsdale threw a five-hit 111-pitch shutout for Cal State Stanislaus (19-22, 9-17), which defeated Cal State Monterey Bay 4-0 in the first game of a California Collegiate Athletic Association doubleheader at Turlock. The No 8-ranked Otters (30-5, 18-4) took the nightcap 5-2.
Ragsdale was supported by Katelyn McDonald, whose three-run homer put the Warriors in charge. Stanislaus led 2-0 in the nightcap until Monterey Bay countered off Warrior starter Megan Stacy.
Tennis
Pirates welcome Big 8 tournament – The MJC men and women are the hosts for the Big 8 Championships. The women (9-1), led by unbeaten Symone Jacques, swept all nine Big 8-South matches en route to the title. Jacques has not needed a third set to date. The women’s tournament begins Thursday at Del Rio Country Club.
The MJC men, which placed second behind Reedley, welcome the Big 8 field at the MJC courts.
Golf
Pirates slip to 2nd place – Chabot shot a blazing 367 and edged runner-up MJC by five strokes during the ninth of 13th league tournaments. The Pirates, tied with Chabot for first place entering the competition, were led by Nick Sharp with his even par 72. Teammates Justin Schroyer (73) and Riley Pizl (75) also turned in solid rounds at Ripon’s Spring Creek CC.
MJC’s hold on first place was loosened by the loss of Ian Stogdell, whose stroke average was third best in the league. Stogdell is recovering from injuries incurred in an auto accident last week.
Without him, the Pirates placed third out of 14 NorCal teams earlier this week at Stockton CC.
Warriors place fourth – Jahaan Nargussi led Stanislaus State to a fourth-place finish among 20 teams at the Western New Mexico Mustang Intercollegiate at Phoenix, Ariz. Nargussi shot 71, 71 and 72 for 2-under 214 and a tie for 11th. The Warriors totaled 2-under 862, 10 strokes behind first-place BYU Hawaii.
Stanislaus returns home for the annual Jim Hanny Invitational on Monday and Tuesday at Turlock Country Club.
Comments