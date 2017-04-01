College Roundup: MJC knocks off first-place Sacramento

The Modesto Junior College Pirates grew last week against Big 8 Conference co-leader Sacramento City.
They struggled in an 18-6 loss on Tuesday, then proved stubborn in defeat 4-2 on Thursday. It led to a satisfying 7-5 upset win, secured after some ninth-inning drama, Saturday at the Panthers’ ballpark.
Relief pitcher Evan Duran, summoned with two Sacramento runs across the plate and the tying and winning runs on base, induced a game-ending groundout for the win. The Pirates (8-16, 4-8) snapped an eight-game losing streak and ended Sac’s seven-game streak.
Modesto broke a 3-3 tie with four runs in the eighth, a rally ignited by Sammy Silva’s single and a double by Michael Maddox. Tanner Peterson put the Pirates ahead to stay with a single to left, and Ryan Vasquez and Anthony Arredondo followed with RBIs.
Sacramento (21-7, 12-3), tied with Santa Rosa for first place, took a 2-0 lead but MJC responded with three runs in the second. Three walks, one by Vasquez with the bases loaded, led to Arredondo’s RBI single and Michael McGhee’s sacrifice fly.
The Pirates return home Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. to begin a three-game series against San Joaquin Delta.
Stanislaus earns 20th win – Cal State Stanislaus knocked off No. 8 UC San Diego 6-3 on Saturday at Warrior Field for its 20th season win. The Warriors (20-11, 10-10) have reached 20 wins this early in the season only three times in the last 10 years.
Stanislaus took the lead to stay with four runs in the seventh featuring a two-run single by Aldo Koutsoyanopulos. Starter Jordan Kron overcame a rough start and yielded only one earned run in six innings. The win went to Tyler Murphy, who finished the final three innings.
San Diego (21-6, 13-4) bounced back with an 8-5 win in the second game. The Tritons built a 6-2 lead, though Stanislaus stayed close on John Holleran’s two-run single.
Softball
Warriors drop two – Stanislaus State, 2-0 during the first day of its Tournament of Champions, dropped both games Saturday – 1-0 to Hawaii Hilo and 3-2 in eight innings to Hawaii Pacific.
Morgan Balestreri went 3-for-3 and accounted for half of Stanislaus’ hits against Hawaii Hilo. In the second game, the Warriors (21-16) carried a 2-0 lead into the sixth.
Delta blanks Pirates – Delta pitcher Peyton Rose allowed only two hits, by Haylie Prater and Lexis Prim, during Modesto’s 5-0 Big 8 loss at Stockton. The Pirates (7-17, 5-10) were out-hit 11-2 by the Mustangs (14-1, 27-3), ranked No. 2 in Northern California and No. 4 in the state.
Folsom Lake comes to Modesto on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Comments