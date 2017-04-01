MJC’s Jay Green will continue football career at Southern Utah

Jay Green embodied everything good about the Modesto Junior College Pirates in 2016.
The running back with nonstop heart anchored MJC’s best season in decades, and he’s parlayed that success into a scholarship at Southern Utah. Green signed Friday night to continue his football career with the Thunderbirds, members of the Big Sky Conference and the Football Championship Subdivision (NAA Division I-AA).
Southern Utah offered Green a full ride, though New Mexico showed interest this week. The graduate of Beyer High transfers with three remaining seasons of eligibility. He could contribute immediately due to injuries to Southern Utah running backs.
“I feel like it’s my time to take my skill to the next level and see how good I am,” Green said. “Southern Utah gave me a sweet offer.”
Green, 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, exceeded all expectations as a true freshman for MJC. He rushed for 1,281 yards but his 20 rushing touchdowns and 116.5-yards-per-game average were tops in California. Green saved his best for last – 210 yards and a touchdown during Modesto’s 27-21 loss to American River in the Northern California semifinals.
The Pirate (8-3), inspired by Green, swept all five Valley Conference games for the program’s first outright championship in a Tier 1 league since 1980. Tellingly, Green fumbled only once in 199 carries – and recovered it.
20 Rushing touchdowns last season by Jay Green
“He’s a lunch pail guy,” MJC coach Rusty Stivers praised. “Jay never missed a practice or a game. He was a total team player and was never concerned about yards, touches or touchdowns.”
Green was named the VC’s Offense Player of the Year and also was selected to the All-State and All-America teams.
“The freshmen and sophomores had the same attitude. We truly wanted to turn the MJC program around,” he said. “Each day was full of hard hitting and competition. It was intense. It made us better.”
Southern Utah finished strong last fall under first-year coach Demario Warren. The Thunderbirds (6-5, 5-3) won three of their last four in the Big Sky and tied with Cal Poly for fourth place. It marked the first time Southern Utah enjoyed back-to-back winning seasons with at least six wins.
Green is the Pirates’ first scholarship signee from Stivers’ first recruiting class.
Comments