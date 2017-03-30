Local Digest: Modesto JC stays close but falls to Big 8 leader

The Modesto Junior College Pirates sought the hit that has eluded them for most of the season as the wind howled Thursday afternoon.
The wind continued to blow, but the hit never arrived.
Mason Washington struck out with the tying runs in scoring position, and Sacramento City – the Big 8 Conference leader and ranked No. 2 in Northern California – hung on for a 4-2 win.
The loss was the eighth straight for the Pirates (7-16, 3-7), but they were encouraged after giving up 19 walks in a nightmarish 18-6 loss to the Panthers on Tuesday. Coach Zeb Brayton, seeking help for his pitchers, gave reliever Armando Flores his first start, and he responded with five shutout innings before he allowed all four Sac runs in the sixth.
“Armando did a great job. Sac is a good team,” Brayton said. “We left some balls up (in the sixth). They made us pay. That’s what good teams do.”
The game figured to be low-scoring, given the 20-mph gusts blowing from center field toward the plate. Sacramento (21-6, 12-2), winner of seven straight, could not pull away in the rematch.
Modesto answered the Panthers’ rally with a run in the sixth when Sammy Silva dashed home on a wild pitch. The Pirates stayed close, thanks to solid relief work by Evan Duran.
MJC used two walks to threaten Sacramento in the ninth. Ryan Vasquez scored on an errant pickoff throw but Panther reliever Nick Mears struck out Washington to end it. Silva and Michael McGhee had two hits apiece for Modesto, which stranded 12.
“We showed a lot coming back to fight,” Brayton said. “It’s been a tough year in the win-loss column. Our guys show up every day to work and play hard.”
Modesto finishes the three-game series Saturday at Sacramento.
Track
Former Relays favorite dies – Free-spirited shotputter Brian Oldfield, one of the Modesto Relays’ most popular athletes during the 1970s and early 1980s, died last weekend at his home in Elgin, Ill. He was 71.
Oldfield’s whirling motion revolutionized his event, but his bigger-than-life personality made him a fan favorite. In 1981, he set a Relays meet record (72 feet, 3 inches), then was jailed that night after a skirmish. Relays director Tom Moore used Oldfield’s $750 appearance fee to bail him out.
Oldfield’s meet record never was topped. The Relays were held for the last time in Modesto in 2008 and ended after a renewal at Sacramento’s Hughes Stadium in 2010.
Golf
Mid-amateur tournament at Del Rio – Del Rio Country Club is the host for the first Billy Bell Cup Championship, a Northern California Golf Association-sanctioned tournament to be held June 15-16. It’s a two-man competition for players 25 and older with handicap indexes of 7.4 or lower. The event is named for the man who designed Del Rio’s original 18 holes.
“We want to promote amateur golf,” Del Rio Manager Duncan Reno said. “We feel we have the perfect venue for an event of this caliber.”
The field will be limited to 60 two-man teams. The fee is $400 per team, and registration can be made at ncga.org.
Softball
Stanislaus beaten in extra innings – Cal State Stanislaus will take a 14-19 record into its Tournament of Champions after a 4-3 loss in nine innings to Central Washington on Wednesday at at Warrior Field.
The Warriors extended the game when Kylie Ragsdale drove in Alexis McMahon in the eighth. Lia Tom went 3-for-4 for Stanislaus and Alexus Martinez and Morgan Ballestreri each were 2-for-4.
The Warriors open their six-game appearance in the TOC against Azusa Pacific on Friday at 2 p.m. at Pedretti Sports Complex.
Comments