Middle Tennessee State wilts in 74-65 loss to Butler

Giddy Potts drove toward the hoop as the dream of another upset officially died. He sliced inside the 3-point line, worked his way toward the paint and flung up a prayer that went unanswered, just as the seven prayers before that.
Potts, the leading scorer for 12th-seeded Middle Tennessee State, endured a horror show performance in the second round of the NCAA Tournament as Butler upended the Blue Raiders at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Saturday. Potts missed all eight of his field-goal attempts and did not score a single point. Without him, the offense mostly wilted.
No. 4 Butler prevailed, 74-65, to reach the Sweet 16 in Memphis.
The Bulldogs' advantage arrived early. Perhaps in the pregame huddle, or perhaps in the shoot-around earlier Saturday, the figurative hot hand of Butler guard Avery Woodson transferred to the rest of his teammates. Woodson, who drained five 3-pointers in the first half against No. 13 Winthrop on Thursday, was part of a long-range triumvirate that made 6 of 8 shots from beyond the arc in the opening 20 minutes Saturday night.
Woodson, fellow guard Kamar Baldwin and forward Kelan Martin each made a pair of 3-pointers as Butler raced to a 13-point lead at the 4:28 mark. When Martin swished his final shot of the half - a jumper from the corner off a slicing diagonal pass - the Bulldogs (25-8) capped a 21-11 spurt.
A queasy offensive performance by the Blue Raiders worsened the sting of Butler's barrage. From the opening tap, Potts appeared nervous at best. His loose ball-handling fractured three possessions before the first media timeout and a fourth at the 17-minute mark of the second half.
As Potts crumpled, coach Kermit Davis stomped the sideline in a perpetual rage. He shrieked at Potts, who bickered with teammate Reggie Upshaw shortly before halftime. He bellowed at role players Tyrik Dixon and Aldonis Foote for taking shots that strayed from their traditional roles.
Still, Middle Tennessee clung to life, its collective spirit dragged from the depths by leading scorer JaCorey Williams. With momentum barreling toward Butler, Williams unleashed a personal 6-0 run made louder by his primal screams. A 3-pointer by Upshaw on the next possession sent the Blue Raiders to halftime trailing, 36-31.
With nothing from Potts, who was benched for a portion of the second half, sophomore Antwain Johnson offered an unlikely source of scoring from an otherwise barren backcourt. By halftime, Johnson eclipsed his season average of 4.4 points per game. By crunch time, his courageous shot-making was everything the Blue Raiders would have expected from Potts.
He made back-to-back jump shots that shrunk the Butler lead to 59-54 with 4:29 remaining. He poured in 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting to exceed his previous season high.
But Middle Tennessee drew no closer. A deflating 3-pointer by Butler big man Andrew Chrabascz - his first and only attempt of the game - nudged the lead to six as the Blue Raiders began to force shots. The Bulldogs made seven free throws in the next two minutes to reach the Sweet 16.
Comments