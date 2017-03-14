College Roundup: MJC winning streak snapped by Ohlone

The Modesto Junior College Pirates allowed runs in all but two innings and were beaten at Ohlone 12-6 Tuesday in non-league action.
The Pirates (7-9), who swept three games over Diablo Valley last week, were knocked out of contention after Ohlone’s six-run sixth. MJC pitchers yielded 16 hits.
Legan Nolen doubled, tripled and homered, and Michael Maddox went 2-for-4 for Modesto. The Pirates welcome Cabrillo to their ballpark Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
Softball
Pirates hold on for win – Emily Persons threw a perfect game over the first five innings, and the Pirates (6-11, 4-4) held on for a 7-5 Big 8 Conference win at Diablo Valley. MJC built a 7-0 lead before the Vikings (10-6, 4-5) scored five in the sixth. Persons shut out DVC in the seventh to preserve the win.
Megan McCormick and Haylie Prater both went 3-for-4 and Lexis Prim had two RBIs for Modesto, which travels to American River for a doubleheader Saturday.
Tennis
Barcellos stars for MJC – J.T. Barcellos, MJC’s No. 1 singles entry, won his singles match and combined with Mike Slusarchuk for a doubles win during the Pirates’ 6-3 loss at home to Reedley. Doubles pair Luke Macias and Armani Origel also won for Modesto.
Jacques leads MJC shutout – Symone Jacques continued her strong season with singles and doubles wins during MJC’s 9-0 victory over Reedley.
