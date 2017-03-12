College Roundup: MJC, swept the week before, answers with sweep

The Modesto Junior College Pirates, swept by Cosumnes River two weeks ago, answered with a sweep of their own.
MJC won its third straight game over Diablo Valley 6-2 Saturday at Pleasant Hill. First baseman Michael McGhee homered twice and drove in three runs for the Pirates (7-8, 3-3), who stroked 32 hits during the DVC series.
Catcher Anthony Enwiya went 4-for-4 against the Vikings (6-15, 1-4). Winning pitcher Brandon Scott struck out five and allowed only one run in five innings.
MJC rallied from a 9-4 deficit for a wild 13-10 win at home on Thursday. McGhee again swung a big bat with his three RBIs and four runs scored, including a two-run homer in the first and an RBI double in the fourth. Leadoff man Ryan Vasquez scored three runs. The win went to reliever Armando Flores, who blanked Diablo Valley over the final 3 2/3 innings.
Modesto opened its big week with an 11-3 win on the road. The Pirates erupted for 10 runs during the sixth and seventh innings, led by Enwiya’s two-run single and Logan Coe’s two-run double. Coe had three three RBIs.
Starter Drew Stahl got the win after he struck out seven and yielded two earned runs in six innings.
The Pirates travel to Ohlone on Tuesday and return home Thursday against Cabrillo.
Stanislaus over Gators – Stanislaus State (14-7, 4-6), encouraged by the return of pitcher Jordan Kron and slugger Aldo Koutsoyanopulos, swept San Francisco State 9-2 and 6-4 in 10 innings.
Koutsoyanopulos, who homered in the sixth, singled to right-center with the bases loaded to break the tie. Reliever Jarret Veiga doused a San Francisco threat in the 10th with a flyout and two strikeouts. San Francisco State (3-15, 1-9) extended the game with three runs in the ninth.
In the first game, Kron allowed six hits and one run in seven innings in his first appearance since Feb. 12. Freshman Jack Large went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs.
The same teams meet for a doubleheader Sunday at at the Gators’ diamond.
Softball
Warriors drop three of four to Chico – Stanislaus State, which split a doubleheader Friday at No. 6 Chico State (15-2, 10-2), dropped a pair 5-0 and 4-3 on Saturday. The Warriors (12-10, 7-9) took a 3-2 lead into the final inning of the nightcap, but two errors and two Chico hits cost Stanislaus the game. Cassidy Duke’s two-run triple in the third nearly was the difference.
Stanislaus was encouraged by its 3-2 win on Friday featuring two RBIs by Katelyn McDonald and the pitching of Kylie Ragsdale. The Warriors return home next weekend against San Francisco State.
Golf
Pirates win third straight tournament – MJC, paced by medalist John Morshead’s 75, edged Chabot 399-401 at Del Monte in Monterey for its third straight tournament victory. Ian Stogdell posted a 78.
Track
National leader in hammer throw – Stanislaus State’s Lindsay McKee, ranked first in NCAA Division II in the hammer throw, improved her NCAA provisional mark Saturday during Chico State’s Wildcat Invitational.
McKee won the event with a season best of 183 feet, 7 inches.
MJC relay teams sweep – The Pirate men swept both relays during the annual Jack Albiani Invitational on Friday. Dante Berggren, Windsor Jamison, Lovell Collins and Noah Jones won the 4x100 (42.66) while Jamison, Collins, Juan Gomez and Leland Routt captured the 4x400 (3:30.18). Michael Thompson won the triple jump (44-1 1/2).
Johnson doubles for Pirates – MJC’s Melody Johnson doubled in the 400-meter hurdles (1:09.38) and the 100 hurdles (16.37) during the Albiani Invitational. Modesto competed against athletes from Merced, Fresno and Sequoias plus unattached athletes.
