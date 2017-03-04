College Roundup: Stanislaus softball upsets No. 1 Humboldt

Humboldt State arrived at Stanislaus State this weekend without a loss and was top-ranked in NCAA Division II. The Lumberjacks may remain No.1, but they’re no longer unbeaten.
The Warriors’ 6-2 win in Saturday’s first game of a doubleheader marked Stanislaus’ first victory in school history over a No. 1 team. Ruby Quiralte starred at the plate with a home run and four RBIs, and pitcher Kylie Ragsdale went the distance and struck out four.
Stanislaus (10-8, 6-6) dropped the other three games of the series, including a 4-3 loss in Saturday’s nightcap.
The Warriors’ victory also featured Cassidy Duke going 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Makenzie Sylvester’s 3-for-3 and Nicolette Vizacaino’s 2-for-4.
In the second game, former Modesto Christian star Breonna Bejaran stabilized Humboldt (12-1, 7-1) with a two-run homer. Stanislaus crept closer with single runs in the fifth and sixth.
Megan Stacy pitched all seven innings for Stanislaus and allowed only two earned runs on high hits, striking out five.
Humboldt swept on Friday 4-1 and 7-4.
Baseball
Stanislaus men split with Sonoma – Stanislaus State shelled Sonoma State 14-2 but settled for a split after dropping the seven-inning second game 3-0. The teams split the four-game series.
The Warriors (12-7, 2-6), already leading 6-0, added back-to-back home runs in the fourth by Kyle Nixon and Jack Large. Both stroked home runs over the tall right field wall. Gino Franceschetti nearly made it three straight bombs as his double one-hopped the fence in left. Ethan Utler followed with an RBI double to increase the lead to 10-0.
Stewart Alexander improved to 3-1 after he gave up only one earned run in six innings.
Cody Bennett silenced the Stanislaus bats in the second game. He allowed only three hits in six innings. Kert Woods had two of Stanislaus’ hits. Sonoma is 5-3 in the California Collegiate Athletic Association and 8-5 overall.
Cosumnes sweeps Pirates – Modesto Junior College (4-8, 0-3) opened the Big 8 Conference with three lopsided losses to Cosumnes River, capped by a 13-4 loss Saturday at the MJC diamond.
The Pirates stayed close with three runs in the second, thanks to Michael Maddox’s bases-loaded walk and Ryan Vasquez’s two-run single. The Hawks (11-6, 3-0), who outscored Modesto 39-6 in the series, took charge with five runs in the sixth.
Golf
Pirates in first place – MJC leads its division after sweeping tournaments last week at San Jose Country Club and The Reserve at Spanos Park. Justin Morrish topped Modesto in both competitions, thanks to a 77 at San Jose and a 76 at the Reserve. The Pirates edged Chabot in both events by a combined four strokes.
Track
MJC vs. four-year schools – The MJC women, competing against four-year universities at the Kim Duyst Invitational at Stanislaus State, were led by Jordan McNeal’s 12.56 for fourth place in the 100 meters. McNeal joined Dani Olson, Melody Johnson and Chabryel Snaer for a fourth in the 4x100 relay (50.12). Johnson also picked up a fourth in the 400 hurdles (71.28).
General
MJC trainer honored by state – Jamie DeRollo, who replaced long-time MJC trainer Bob Boswell last fall, has been selected as Trainer of the Year by the California Community College Trainers Association. DeRollo, a former MJC soccer player, worked as the women’s athletic trainer and then head athletic trainer at San Joaquin Delta from 2008 to last year.
