Stanislaus State women fall to UC San Diego in CCAA semifinals

Sustaining momentum from their first postseason win since 1990 was just too difficult against the league’s top team.
And so it went for the Stanislaus State women’s basketball team, which saw its season end Friday afternoon following an 82-67 loss to UC San Diego in the semifinals of the California Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament at Cal State San Marcos.
The Tritons move on to Saturday’s championship game while the Warriors return to Turlock, their heads held high following a strong end to the season.
Coming off an historic 80-56 victory in the opening round over Cal State Los Angeles – Stanislaus’ first CCAA playoff victory since 1990 – the Warriors faced a UC San Diego that entered the tournament as the top seed.
Early in Friday’s game, the Tritons showed why they’re No. 1, scoring 12 of the game’s first 15 points. The Warriors cut the lead to 27-23 in the second quarter, but UC San Diego went on a 12-5 run to end the half, and never looked back.
The Warriors, who were outrebounded 44-35 and hit just 8 of 26 3-point attempts, where led by Cassidy Sanders-Curry (17 points, eight rebounds). Ana Burch chipped in with 14 points.
On Thursday night, Sanders-Curry became the first Warrior to be named to the All-CCAA first team.
Stanislaus’ Reana Hardin was named to the second team and Burch and Riley Holladay earned honorable mention nods.
