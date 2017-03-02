College Roundup: Humboldt, No. 1 in nation, comes to Stanislaus

The Cal State Stanislaus softball team has made inroads under second-year coach Jessica Ventoza, but the Warriors will be tested Friday and Saturday.
Humboldt State (9-0, 4-0), ranked No. 1 in NCAA Division II – and featuring several local products – comes to Stanislaus for California Collegiate Athletic Association doubleheaders Friday at 3 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m. The Lumberjacks, the defending CCAA champions, fell one win shy of a national title in 2016.
Ventoza, raised in Seattle and an infielder on Washington’s 2009 NCAA title team, has guided the Warriors to a good start. They’re 9-5 overall and 5-3 in the CCAA going into the important games against Humboldt.
Humboldt takes the field with starting senior catcher Breonna Bejaran (Modesto Christian). Junior outfielder Hanna Holland (Oakdale) , a returning All-American, has been sidelined by a leg injury. Also on the roster are freshman D’Angel Zavala (Johansen), junior Jasmine Hill (Modesto) and freshman Taylor Jaquez (Ripon).
The Lumberjacks will return to Turlock for the Tournament of Champions on March 31-April 2.
Pirates on the road – Modesto Junior College (3-8, 1-2) continues the Big 8 Conference season with a trip to Folsom Lake on Saturday. The Pirates were beaten 7-0 at home by San Joaquin Delta (12-1, 3-0) on Tuesday. Alexis Flores picked up two of Modesto’s three hits.
Basketball
Warriors in CCAA semifinals – The Stanislaus State women, fresh off the program’s first post-season victory in 27 years, advance to the CCAA Tournament semifinals Friday against regular-season champion UC San Diego. Game time is 12:05 p.m. at Cal State San Marcos.
The No. 4-seeded Warriors (16-14) twice fell to the top-seeded Tritons (22-5) this season. The winner will meet the Cal Poly Pomona-Cal State East Bay game winner in the finals Saturday at 5:05 p.m.
Stanislaus advanced with an impressive 80-56 win Tuesday night over Cal State Los Angeles.
Baseball
MJC opens Big 8 with loss – MJC opened the Big 8 season with a lopsided 16-0 loss at home Tuesday to Cosumnes River (9-6, 1-0). The Pirates (4-6, 0-1) managed only three hits – by Michael McGhee, Mason Washington and Logan Coe – and trailed 11-0 after four innings.
MJC, after a road game at Cosumnes River on Thursday, again welcomes the Hawks to the Pirates’ ballpark Saturday at 1 p.m.
Tennis
Ferrell honored – Stanislaus State’s Cassidy Ferrell, who went 3-1 over the weekend, was named the Pacific West Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week.
Golf
Good finish by Koelewyn – The Warriors’ Jordan Koelewyn shot a closing 1-under 71 at Wente Vineyards and led Stanislaus to a fifth-place finish among 12 teams at the East/West Bay Area Invitational. Koelewyn, a senior from Lemoore, placed fifth individually (220) in the 54-hole tournament.
