History: Stanislaus women rip L.A. for long-sought post-season win

Twenty-seven years had passed since the Cal State Stanislaus women won a post-season game.
The Warriors knocked off UC Davis 78-70 in 1990, Stanislaus’ first in NCAA Division II. All these years later, four Stanislaus seniors put that dog-eared marker to bed in their final home appearance.
The Warriors, confident and focused from the opening tip, eliminated Cal State Los Angeles 80-56 Tuesday night in the first round of the California Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament. An appreciative crowd at Fitzpatrick Arena, many of them students, saluted the Warriors with a standing ovation.
“That’s crazy. I haven’t been alive that long,” said senior forward Cassidy Sanders-Curry in reference to Stanislaus’ playoff drought. “Tonight was a group effort, which makes it even better.”
The Stanislaus senior starters, the Foundation Four that raised the program to respectability, delivered what was needed. Sanders-Curry (17 points), Riley Holladay (17) Ana Burch (16) and Reana Hardin (12) each netted their first three-point shot, the keynotes to the Warriors’ season-high 12 triples.
Their reward is a semifinal game against No. 1 seed UC Dan Diego, the CCAA regular-season champion, which advanced with a 53-46 win over Sonoma State. Game time is Friday at 12:05 p.m. at Cal State San Marcos.
If we knock down some threes and take care of the ball, we’re capable of beating anyone in the league.
Stanislaus coach Wayman Strickland
“We gave them problems,” Stanislaus coach Wayman Strickland said, remembers the Warriors’ two hard-fought losses to the Tritons. “If we knock down some threes and take care of the ball, we’re capable of beating anyone in the league.”
Stanislaus (16-14) executed that formula to near perfection. The Warriors, who dropped their CCAA tournament game last year, led for all but a few seconds.
The Warriors owned an advantage against L.A. State (15-14). Da’Jah Jackson, the Golden Eagles’ leading scorer who had 20 points during Stanislaus’ 63-55 win last month, sat out due to a team violation.
But no one expected Stanislaus to put L.A. away with such force. Cheryl Miller, the Golden Eagles’ iconic head coach, didn’t show her usual emotion as Stanislaus rolled.
“We didn’t underrate the other team. We know who they’re coached by,” Sanders-Curry said.
Stanislaus, minus post Erika Larsen (broken hand) deployed a three-guard attack with sophomore Caprina Pipion getting the start. The Warriors, who’ve often struggled this season in the early minutes, jumped in front 23-17 after one quarter. They answered a burst by the Eagles with one of their own and pushed the lead to 42-34 at halftime.
1990 Cal State Stanislaus women’s last post-season win before Tuesday night
Holladay, punctuating her made baskets with fist-pumps, slashed through the defense for hoops and eventual free throws. Burch hit four of six triples and passed for six assists. Redshirt freshman Lizzy Alexander, an emerging player for Stanislaus, connected on three important three-pointers en route to 13 points.
“We all remembered how bad it hurt last year and we wanted to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Holladay said. “We are going to San Marcos together so it’s going to take everyone and not just one person.”
Stanislaus led 61-42 after three quarters and, after an Alexander triple, extended to a 21-point lead with four minutes left. The Warriors stretched their possessions and efficiently finished.
“When you have good seniors, they settle the ship,” Strickland said. “It’s a testament to what these young women do.”
Rikke Fabricius and Samantha Lee paced paced L.A. with 15 points, but the Golden Eagles hit only 34 percent of their shots. Stanislaus shot at at 50 percent clip, won their share of 50-50 balls and committed only 10 turnovers.
The Warriors’ seniors lingered on the court afterward as they posed for photos and chatted with family and friends. They’re happy with their body of work, though there’s more to do.
“We went out with a bang,” Burch said. “It felt good knowing our last game here was a win.”
Ron Agostini: 209-578-2302, @ModBeeSports
