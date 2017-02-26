College Roundup: One more home game for Stanislaus State women

The Cal State Stanislaus women view Tuesday night as a new season – one they hope lasts longer than one game.
The Warriors welcome Cal State Los Angeles to Fitzpatrick Arena to open the California Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament. Game time is 7 p.m.
Stanislaus (13-7, 15-14) received the home berth by finishing in fourth place, but the road-trip weekend didn’t go well. The Warriors fell to Cal State Monterey Bay 61-58 – the Warriors trailed 16-0 – and on Saturday night were beaten by Cal State East Bay 72-65.
Two wins would have given Stanislaus a chance for second place behind regular-season champion UC San Diego. Instead, the Warriors face an L.A. team (12-8, 15-13) that tied for fifth in the CCAA and won four of its last five. The Warriors had won five straight before the twin losses.
Stanislaus defeated L.A. 63-55 on Jan. 14 at Turlock, thanks to Cassidy Sanders-Curry’s 21 points and 15 rebounds.
The Warriors led by as many as 14 points before East Bay dominated the second half. Stanislaus aided the Pioneers’ cause by making only six of 30 shots after halftime.
Sanders-Curry paced Stanislaus with 22 points and 10 rebounds while guard Ana Burch had 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Season-ending heartbreaker – The Stanislaus men ended a disappointing season with one more gut-punch loss. East Bay’s Micah Dunhour collected a rebound and hit a contested shot from the top of the circle with 3.1 seconds left to beat the Warriors 68-66. Stanislaus led by 12 before East Bay finished with a 20-6 run.
It was the ninth straight loss for Stanislaus (6-21, 3-17), which fell 66-56 to Monterey Bay on Friday night.
Fondel Vaniel capped his Stanislaus career with a career-best 27 points, connecting on 12 of 16 shots, and 12 rebounds. Kaelen Mitchell had 11 points.
Dunhour totaled 28 points and 15 rebounds for the Pioneers (13-15, 6-14), who had lost their last eight.
Freshman Jaelen Ragsdale had 17 points during Stanislaus’ loss at Monterey Bay.
Baseball
Warriors struggle against Chico – Stanislaus State (10-3, 0-2) opened the CCAA season with losses at Chico State, 4-3 Friday and 6-1 Saturday. Austin Fitzpatrick’s homer accounted for the Warrior’s only run in the second game. The Wildcats (10-3, 2-0) are ranked 37th in NCAA Division II.
Bounceback win for Pirates – The Pirates (4-5) responded to a 4-1 loss to De Anza on Friday with a walkoff 6-5 win in 10 innings over the Dons Saturday at the MJC park. Anthony Enwiya’s single to center scored Tanner Peterson with the winning run. Mason Washington went 3-for-5 for the Pirates. Modesto had only five hits, two by Enwiya, during the loss to De Anza.
The Pirates open the Big 8 Conference season at home Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. against Cosumnes River.
Track
Pirates edge Delta – MJC dominated the sprints to edge Delta 153-150, the Pirates’ fourth straight win in the 209 Shootout at MJC Stadium. Dante Berggren won the 400 (51.05), 200 (22.21) and contributed to victories in both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Noah Jones captured the 100 in 10.83. Merced also took part in the meet.
Mustang women over Modesto – The Delta women topped MJC and Merced in the 2009, though the Pirates’ Jordan McNeal doubled in the 100 (12.74) and 200 (26.71). Sydney Holmes won the triple jump, pole vault, long jump and helped the 4x400 relay team to a win. Brianna Fillpot picked up wins in the 1,500 and 3,000.
Softball
Warriors welcome top-ranked Humboldt – Stanislaus (9-5, 5-3) will be tested by top-ranked Humboldt State in home doubleheaders Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturday at noon.
The Warriors dropped three out of four last weekend at Sonoma State (8-5, 4-4). Their 9-5 win featured Ruby Quiralte and Katelyn McDonald with three RBIs apiece.
