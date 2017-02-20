Columbia Claim Jumpers miss NorCal playoffs berth

The Columbia College Claim Jumpers felt their best performance in the Central Valley Conference in two decades merited a postseason berth.
The selection committee did not agree.
When the 18-team bracket for the Northern California playoffs was announced Monday afternoon, it did not include Columbia. The Claim Jumpers will use their tie for second place in the CVC, along with their long-sought victory over perennial league champion Fresno, as fuel for next season.
“Kind of a raw deal,” Columbia coach Rob Hoyt said, “but we had to take care of business earlier in the year.”
Committee members met Monday at Napa Valley College and squeezed out Columbia (14-11, 9-5) for the second time in the last three years (Columbia lost a play-in game last year).
14-11 Columbia’s season record
Columbia’s argument begins with winning six of its last eight games, including the 93-88 victory over Fresno on Feb. 4. The Claim Jumpers contended for their first CVC title since 1995 until they dropped road games last week to Merced and West Hills.
The Claim Jumpers, who’ve returned to respectability the last four years under Hoyt, challenged all opponents with point guard Lewayne Grant and forward DeAndre Stallings. They were rejected from the bracket due to two factors--going 0-2 against Merced, which shared second place with Columbia,, and an indifferent non-league record.
“The two games last week were extremely critical. It wasn’t like this team slumped at the end of the year like we did two years ago,” Hoyt said. “I think it’s a flawed system right now, but there are no excuses. Ultimately, we can be upset but we have to be upset with ourselves. We should have been better in November and December.”
Kind of a raw deal
Rob Hoyt
The committee seeded seven members of the Big 8, all except Modesto, into the tournament while including only Fresno and Merced from the CVC. The Blue Devils (17-10), seeded 14th, travel to No. 3 seed Yuba (26-2) Saturday night.
“You can look back now at all the games we could have won,” Hoyt said. “We had the ability to beat anybody. In league we were a tournament-level team. We just fell a game short.”
Visit cccmbca.org for NorCal pairings. The State Elite Eight will be contested at Las Positas on Marcy 9-12.
