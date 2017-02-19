College Roundup: Stanislaus women sweep Chico

The Cal State Stanislaus women finished far better than they started Saturday night.
The Warriors gave up the game’s first 11 points, then rallied to a 63-57 win at Chico State on Saturday night. It was Stanislaus’ fifh consecutive victory and its second over Chico in three nights. Senior forward Cassidy Sanders-Curry again was the ringleader was 23 points, five assists and three steals.
The Warriors (15-12, 13-5) remain in third place in the California Collegiate Athletic Association race, a game behind second-place Cal State East Bay but a game ahead of Cal Poly Pomona. More important, Stanislaus has pulled two games ahead of fifth-place Cal State San Bernardino with two games left. The top four teams will play at home in the first round of the CCAA Tournament.
Stanislaus once again fueled its comeback by forcing mistakes by Chico (14-10, 9-9). The Wildcats, after suffering 24 turnovers at Fitzgerald Arena on Thursday night, had 26 turnovers to the Warriors’ nine in the rematch. Stanislaus scored 23 points off those turnovers.
50 Turnovers by Chico State last week vs. Stanislaus
Ana Burch (17 points, 8 rebounds) connected on a triple with 1:32 left for a 59-54 lead. Stanislaus hit its free throws from that point.
The Warriors will finish the regular season at Cal State Monterey Bay on Friday and Cal State East Bay on Saturday.
Stanislaus men 0-3 vs. Chico – Chico State captured its third win this season, and its second in three nights, over the Warriors 63-47 at Acker Gym.
Chico (20-6, 13-5) shot only 30 percent from the floor, far different from its hot shooting hand that produced 17 triples and a 28-point walkover at Stanislaus. The Warriors (6-19, 3-15) couldn’t capitalize.
Kaelen Mitchell paced Stanislaus with 14 points and 10 rebounds, but the Warriors’ strong front-line players Vondel Faniel and Kyle Gouveia combined for only 13 points and seven rebounds. Freshman guard Jaelen Ragsdale had nine points.
Robert Duncan topped Chico with 18 points. Guard Jalen McFerren, who strafed Stanislaus for 26 points Thursday night, managed only nine.
Columbia awaits fate – The Columbia Claim Jumpers (9-5, 14-11), smarting from regular season-ending ending road losses to Merced and West Hills, await their playoff fate at Monday’s seeding meeting at Napa Valley College.
Columbia shared second place with Merced in the Central Valley Conference – both three games behind champion Fresno – but the Blue Devils (17-10, 9-5) hold the upper hand with their two-game sweep over the Claim Jumpers.
Columbia, which hasn’t won the CVC since 1995, was eliminated from title contention Wednesday night at Merced 78-73. DeAndre Stallings topped the Claim Jumpers with 31 points. Eli McLaurin had 11 points and Lewayne Grant 10. The loss snapped Columbia’s six-game winning streak.
The Claim Jumpers were beaten at West Hills 91-71 Saturday night.
MJC men winless at home – Modesto Junior College finished the season with a hard-fought 87-76 loss to Diablo Valley. The loss was the 20th in succession for the Pirates (4-22, 0-14), who were winless in nine appearances at MJC Gym.
Jordan Thornton paced Modesto with 19 points, Jemeil King had 15, Quinn Ryan 12 and Afanna Offor 12. Rodney Pope and Victor Mijas led Diablo Valley (20-9, 8-6) with 28 points apiece.
Modesto women fall to Diablo Valley – Diablo Valley (24-6, 11-3), which finished in a tie for second in the Big 8 one game behind champion Sierra, coasted to a 90-50 win over the Pirates. Dayna Hansen, MJC’s most consistent player this season, finished with 18 points. Monica Perez had 10 for the Pirates (6-17, 1-13) who dropped their last 10.
Baseball
Warriors extend winning streak – Stanislaus (10-1), off to its best start in 11 years, extended its winning streak to nine games by sweeping Sunday’s doubleheader over Simpson 6-3 and 6-0.
A seventh-inning grand slam by Ethan Utler climaxed the comeback in the opener. Stanislaus trailed 2-0 until Adam Nascimento’s solo shot. Starter Stewart Alexander allowed only two unearned runs over six innings.
In the six-inning rain-shortened nightcap, the Warriors plated four runs in the first on Kert Woods’ RBI double and Austin Fitzpatrick’s two-run single. Kyle Nixon stretched the lead with his two-run homer an inning later.
Cody Kruip got the win for the Warriors, who swept the three-game series. Stanislaus pitchers yielded only three earned runs over the three games.
Stanislaus opens the CCAA season Friday at Chico State.
MJC comeback falls short – The Pirates scored four runs in the ninth, two on Ryan Vasquez’s home run, but were beaten at West Valley 8-6. Anthony Arredondo’s RBI double and Logan Coe’s sacrifice fly gave Modesto (3-4) late-game momentum. West Valley (2-8) built the big lead with a five-run eighth.
Vasquez, the Modesto leadoff man, went 3-for-5. The Pirates out-hit West Valley 13-7.
