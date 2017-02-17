Game-changers: Stanislaus women celebrate Senior Night win

Cal State Stanislaus’ five seniors, the women who injected new respect in Warrior basketball, wore wide grins. And so did their parents, coaches and friends around them.
Cassidy Sanders-Curry, Reana Hardin, Riley Holladay, Ana Burch and Morgan Roots will leave Stanislaus in a much better place than how they found it. Which is why coach Wayman Strickland, who recruited the over-achieving quintet to begin his tenure here, wished they could stay longer.
The Warriors (14-12, 12-5) dipped into their reservoir of experience Thursday night to forge a come-from-behind 67-61 win over stubborn Chico State at Fitzpatrick Arena. The important victory brings them closer to their immediate goal – a first-round home game in the California Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament.
All the seniors lack is a nickname. How about the Foundation Five?
“They exemplify everything a true student-athlete should be, super-personable and super-coachable,” Strickland said. “Any success we have in the future is going to be because of these young ladies. They helped raise this program from the ashes.”
Stanislaus worked through Senior Night nerves – the Warriors trailed by 12 points during the first half – and gradually reeled in the Wildcats (14-9, 9-8).
The Warriors’ press forced 24 turnovers, many during their 24-point third quarter. Two free throws by Reana Hardin, the game’s leading scorer with 22 points, tied it 36-36. Two more free throws by Cassidy Sanders-Curry (17 points, 13 rebounds), followed by a runner by Holladay (15 points, 8 rebounds) put Stanislaus ahead to stay.
12-5 Stanislaus women’s CCAA record
Holladay inspired her teammates with all-out dives for loose balls at one end and clever slashes through the paint for baskets at the other. Sanders-Curry, Hardin and their teammates soon found the right gear. Their focus was best displayed at the free throw line, where they netted 16 of 17.
Chico cut a nine-point deficit to three in the final minutes, but back-court steals and layups by Hardin and freshman Angelica Baylon lightened the Warriors’ load. A clutch offensive rebound by Sanders-Curry in the final seconds ended the drama.
“When we came in, the program was really trying to rebuild. We were the bottom step,” Holladay said. “It speaks to the program and the coaches about the level we’ve been able to raise the program to in just four years. I know the next class will step up and continue the tradition.”
Whitney Branham led Chico with 15 points and seven rebounds..
Stanislaus clings to third place with three CCAA regular-season road games left. The first is a rematch Saturday night at Chico State. It figures again to be close, but the Warrior seniors don’t scare easily.
They arrived in Turlock from all parts: Sanders-Curry from San Jose, Hardin from Vacaville, Holladay from Reno, Burch from Sacramento and Roots from Ione (Argonaut High). They’ll deserve a grateful thank-you when they exit.
“Just the support from everyone tonight was awesome,” Holladay said. “We’ll enjoy it tonight and then focus on Saturday. That’s a big game, too.”
Chico offense too much – Chico State walked onto the court with bad intentions Thursday night.
The Wildcats (19-6, 12-5), stinging from three straight losses after their upset win over first-place UC San Diego, scorched the Warriors for 17 three-point baskets and a 95-67 win. Stanislaus’ large student section saved its loudest cheers for the crowning of the homecoming king and queen after the game.
It was the second straight 28-point loss for the Warriors (6-18, 3-14), who’ve dropped six straight. Vondel Faniel (14 points), Joey Bennett (10 points) and Nate Henry, the honorees on Senior Night, could not stem Chico’s marksmanship.
The most conspicuous Wildcat was 5-foot-10 guard Jalen McFerren, who validated his reputation as one of the CCAA’s deadliest shooters. McFerren hit eight of nine triples and nine of 10 from the floor en route to 26 points and 11 rebounds. Six of his three-pointers keyed Chico’s run-away after it led 43-29 at halftime. The visitors, who did not trail, built leads that reached 37 points in the second half.
“They were looking for someone to bury and get back on track,” Stanislaus coach Larry Reynolds said.
Reynolds’ struggling team has given up 189 points in its last two games. Chico, long and rangy and supplemented by a deep bench, allowed Stanislaus no escape.
“The season is pretty much at the end for us. It’s hard to get that motivation when you’re down by 20,” Reynolds said. “They (Chico) have a lot of depth and run a lot of guys in and out. They’re a good club.”
Stanislaus’ future will be built around fleet freshman guard Jaelen Ragsdale. Finding running mates for him probably will be Job 1 for Reynolds and his staff. Ragsdale drove confidently to the hoop at times and finished with a team-leading 16 points.
Kyle Gouveia, the Warriors’ 6-8 junior post, waged a spirited bump-and-grind against Chico’s smooth 6-9 freshman Justin Briggs (10 points). Regardless, Stanislaus appeared helpless as Chico churned out 53.8 percent shooting from the floor.
“It’s hard. There’s not a lot to play for,” Reynolds admitted. “But once the game starts, the guys go into a different mode, no matter where they are. They play hard for as long as they can.”
Stanislaus will finish the season with road games at Chico State on Saturday night and Cal State Monterey Bay and Cal State East Bay next week.
Ron Agostini: 209-578-2302, @ModBeeSports
