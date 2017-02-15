College Roundup: MJC returns home with win over West Valley

Michael McGhee homered in the ninth for an important insurance run Tuesday during Modesto Junior College’s 8-6 non-league win at West Valley.
McGhee, the Pirates’ first baseman, also doubled home two runs during the four-run third-inning rally that put Modesto (3-3) ahead to stay. Mason Washington also had two RBIs for the Pirates.
Drew Stahl pitched six innings for the win. Ernesto Hulzar, MJC’s fourth pitcher of the game, got the final four outs. Modesto and West Valley (1-8) meet at the MJC ballpark Thursday at 2 p.m.
Basketball
Season finale for Pirates – A long season comes to an end for the Pirates, who will honor their sophomores Thursday night against Diablo Valley at MJC Gym. The MJC women (6-16, 1-12) tip off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men (4-21, 0-13) at 7:30.
The MJC women were beaten at Delta 104-48 on Tuesday night. The men fell 79-51.
Warriors welcome Chico St. – Cal State Stanislaus faces Chico State twice over a three-day span, beginning with the Warriors’ regular-season home finale against the Wildcats on Thursday night at Fitzpatrick Arena.
The Stanislaus women (13-12, 11-5) are tied for third place in the California Collegiate Athletic Association race. They’ll honor their five seniors – Cassidy Sanders-Curry, Riley Holladay, Ana Burch, Morgan Roots and Reana Hardin – who’ve energized the program. It could be their final home appearance, though they’re still in line for a first-round home game in the CCAA Championships.
The Stanislaus men (6-16, 3-12) have lost five straight and have been eliminated from postseason contention. Three seniors – Vondel Faniel, Nate Henry and Joey Bennett – will be recognized on homecoming night.
Stanislaus is on the road for its final three CCAA games after Thursday night.
Softball
MJC over San Jose – Haylie Prater homered and went 3-for-4 as the Pirates (2-3) picked up a road win 10-2 over San Jose. Prater’s two-run homer highlighted the Pirates’ five-run fifth, and Analiese Medeiros had a solo homer in the sixth. Emily Persons went the distance for the win.
Modesto travels to Merced for a doubleheader on Saturday.
Golf
Patel leads Warriors – Ash Patel shot a 3-under 69 and finished in a five-way tie for eighth place individually during the Visit Stockton Cactus Thaw! Tournament at Brookside Country club. Patel totaled 4-under 140 and led Stanislaus to a tie for sixth place, though the Warriors contended in a tightly bunched 22-team field. Stanislaus shot 8-under 568.
Pirates fifth at Stanford – Sophomore Justin Shroyer shot a 1-over 71 to place fifth individually as the Pirates took fifth out of 14 during the Stanford Invitational, a Northern California showcase event.
Shroyer, a state qualifier as a freshman, has led an experienced MJC team to a good start. He has averaged 73.5 strokes per round as Modesto is 3-0.
Tennis
Pirates edge Chabot – Sophomore Jackson Barcellos won his No. 1 singles match as MJC returned home with a 5-4 non-league win over Chabot. The Pirates placed fifth out of 12 teams at last weekend’s annual MJC Invitational.
Jacques wins flight – MJC freshman Symone Jacques starred for the Pirates by winning her singles flight at the Mission Tournament last weekend. Earlier, MJC lost 5-4 to 2016 Northern California champ Canada.
Comments