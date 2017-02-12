College Roundup: Columbia chasing Fresno in CVC race

One game behind with two games left: The Columbia College Claim Jumpers like their position.
The surprising Claim Jumpers continued their late-season run Saturday night by defeating Porterville 85-66 as the sophomores made their final regular-season appearance at Oak Pavilion. It was the sixth straight win for Columbia (14-9, 9-3), which sits alone in second place behind perennial Central Valley Conference ruler Fresno.
Columbia, which probably clinched a playoff berth with Saturday’s win, will finish at Merced and West Hills next week. Merced (15-10, 7-5), which beat the Claim Jumpers 84-70 last month, slipped into a tie for third place with Porterville (10-15, 7-5) after an 82-75 loss at Reedley.
“We’re not as good as Merced right now because they beat us,” Columbia coach Rob Hoyt said. “We do have a chance to win every night because we have the best two players on the court every night.”
Hoyt referred to point guard Lewayne Grant and power forward DeAndre Stallings. Stallings struck for 26 points against Porterville while Grant, returning to the court since he suffered an ankle injury during Columbia’s thrilling win over Fresno last weekend, logged all 40 minutes en route to 20 points.
6 Consecutive wins by Columbia
Stallings, Hoyt and Eugene Harvey (19 points), all sophomores, combined for 65 of Columbia’s points. Jordan Windley contributed 12 points.
“The biggest difference is the leadership of our sophomores,” Hoyt said. “We’re a tough team to play right now.”
Columbia expanded on its 41-36 halftime lead by beating the Porterville press and running a productive half-court offense.
Softball
League-opening sweep – Cal State Stanislaus (5-2, 2-0) opened the California Collegiate Athletic Association season with fireworks at the plate – 24 runs on 33 hits to sweep Cal State Dominguez Hills 15-2 and 9-1 at Carson.
Ruby Quiralte set a single-game record with seven RBIs, featuring a three-run homer, during the opener. Lia Tom belted her first collegiate homer and Cassidy Duke went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Pitchers Kylie Ragsdale and Anyssa Garvin held the home team to four hits.
In the second game, Nicolette Vizcaino and Megan Stacy each went 3-for-4 while Duke doubled twice for four RBIs. Kristin Borst pitched four innings for the win.
First win for MJC – Alexis Flores and winning pitcher Emily Persons each drove in three runs as Modesto Junior College capped a doubleheader at Rainbow Fields with a 10-5 win over Porterville. Haylie Prater (3-for-4), Lexis Prim (3-for-3), Megan McCormick (2-for-2) and Isis Figueroa-Perez (2-for-4) supplemented the Pirates’ 12-hit attack.
Modesto (1-3) dropped the opener to Lassen 3-2 though Persons doubled home two runs in the sixth. Persons, who pitched both games, combined for eight strikeouts.
Tennis
Warriors over Holy Names – Jaella Conway hung on for her win in No. 3 singles, the decisive point in Stanislaus State’s 5-4 win over Holy Names at Turlock. Conway and Ferrell also won at No. 1 doubles for the Warriors (1-1).
