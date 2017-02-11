College Roundup: Reynolds honored but Stanislaus loses again

Larry Reynolds surely appreciates the awards that come with a long and successful coaching career.
But for right now, he desperately seeks positive reinforcement for his struggling Cal State Stanislaus basketball team.
Reynolds’ Warriors dropped their fifth straight game, a 94-76 loss to Cal State San Marcos Thursday night at Fitzpatrick Arena. Stanislaus (6-17, 3-13) will finish the season with its homecoming game Thursday night against Chico State, followed by three games on the road.
It was announced this week that Reynolds will be inducted to the Cal State San Bernardino Athletics Hall of Fame in May. Reynolds coached San Bernardino to California Collegiate Athletic Association titles in 2000, ‘01 and ‘02 and two NCAA West Region titles (1999 and ‘02).
Later, Reynolds led Long Beach State to a Big West Conference title and an NCAA Tournament berth in 2007. His current task, however, lacks the same glamour.
Cal State San Marcos (15-8, 9-6) connected on 14 of 21 three-point shots from eight different players. Joe Boyd paced San Marcos, who led by as many as 30 points during the second half, with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
Joey Bennett topped Stanislaus 18 points, all in the second half, and hit seven of 11 shots. Freshman guard Jaelen Ragsdale had 17 points and 6-foot-8 Kyle Gouveia contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Stanislaus’ 76 points equaled its second-best total in CCAA play.
Warrior women alone in third place – Cassidy Sanders-Curry is wrapping up her senior season with an admirable rally.
Stanislaus’ steady forward tossed in a season-high 28 points during the Warriors’ 67-60 win over Cal State San Marcos. She was 10-for-16 from the floor, 6-for-9 from the arc, and also accounted for seven rebounds, six steals and three assists.
Reana Hardin finished with 13 points and Ana Burch had 10 points for the Warriors (13-12, 11-5), who took over sole possession of third place in the CCAA.
Stanislaus led for virtually the entire game, stretching it to 61-46 with a 10-0 run during the fourth quarter. San Marcos (11-9, 8-7) countered to within three points, but the Warriors clinched the win with four free throws.
Comments