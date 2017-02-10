Another long night for MJC men – American River rolls over Pirates

Not long ago, Jemeil King played for a Blue Ridge Prep team which won a state title in Virginia.
As he’s discovered, it’s a long way from Virginia to Modesto.
“It’s hard,” Modesto Junior College’s 6-foot-5 freshman guard said. “I’m not used to losing.”
Unfortunately for him, King has received a crash course on the subject this season. The Pirates lost for the 18th straight time Friday night as American River strafed the home team 94-81.
Modesto (4-20, 0-12) is winless since Nov. 13. Worse, the Pirates are winless in eight appearances at MJC Gym. They’ll get one more chance, the season finale against Diablo Valley next Thursday night, to dodge a homecourt shutout.
King shook free from a slow start for 21 points but many of his teammates weren’t even in uniform. Modesto missed Jordan Thornton, Nikos Natsues, Kevin Howland and Sayveon Tyson – they combine for about 25 points per game – all sidelined due to injuries or illness.
MJC’s healthy players lacked the quickness or the fast-twitch hops of American River (14-9, 7-5), which upset Big 8 Conference leader Santa Rosa two weeks ago.
Guard Richard Reed, one of the Big 8’s best, rattled home five triples, three during the Beavers’ early pull-away, and finished with 32 points. Sophomore wing Jerico Avery provided the 1-2 punch with his 20 points. Reed and Avery escorted American River to a 49-30 halftime lead. Armoni Rivers, another perimeter-bombing guard, hit three three-pointers in the second half for 14 points.
American River carried leads exceeding 20 points over long stretches of the game. Only a game-closing rally by Modesto kept the score respectable.
“When 3 (Reed) and 11 (Rivers) are good, we’re a hard team to beat,” said Mark Giorgi, in his 19th season as American River coach.
Afanna Offor, a 6-4 freshman whose minutes have increased in recent weeks, tossed in 13 points, 10 in the second half.
Modesto guard Jaron Dickson recorded 12 points despite early foul trouble. If nothing else, MJC’s roster shortage offered an opportunity for reserves. Quinn Ryan hit from the outside for 12 points and Grant De Andreis took advantage of his minutes to net two three-pointers.
Forward Brandon Moss, the only returning sophomore off last year’s team, had 11 points.
King believes next year could be better with his return along with redshirts waiting their turn. Until then, he and the Pirates have no choice but to finish a difficult run.
“That’s all I ask of the guys. Even though we’re not having a good season, just compete,” King said. “It’s a privilege to be on a basketball court every day. We just don’t know how to win yet.”
MJC women dress only six--The Pirates walkedonto the court for the opening tip with only one reserve, Morgan Nunes, sitting on the bench. Predictably, their gas tank dwindled to fumes during the fourth quarter of a 73-44 loss to American River.
Attrition and injuries have gutted the MJC roster. The latest loss was starter Rashonne Founts, who suffered a concussion after she took an elbow to the head during Tuesday night’s loss at Santa Rosa. She missed Friday night and also will be out for the final two games next week.
To their credit, the Pirates (6-15, 1-11) did not lack effort against American River (17-9, 8-5). They were helpless at times, however, against the Beavers’ pesky press. A respectable 33-25 halftime deficit soon became a rout.
Forward Dayna Hansen, easily Modesto’s steadiest player this season, worked hard near the basket from start to finish for a career-high 21 points.
“We’ll still push through. We love the game, so we’ll keep playing,” Hansen said. “We know we’ll be tired, but that’s part of the game.”
American River scored in flurries – nine points to begin the game, a 16-2 run to start the second half and a game-ending 18-2 blitz. Deja Samuels, who hurt MJC during its 86-59 loss at ARC on Jan. 17, delivered 21 points. Danielle Biggs and Kimberly Schutt had 10, though Schupp was injured during the final minutes.
Monica Perez notched nine points for MJC and Colleen Ibasco connected on two triples for eight points.
Ron Agostini: 209-578-2302, @ModBeeSports
