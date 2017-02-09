College Roundup: Red-hot Columbia wins fifth straight

The Columbia College Claim Jumpers’ hot streak continued Wednesday night.
Columbia won its fifth straight game, a 90-45 cakewalk over Cerro Coso, at Oak Pavilion. The win was the fifth straight for the Claim Jumpers (13-9, 8-3), who moved into sole possession of second place in the Central Valley Conference.
Columbia’s 6-foot-7 sophomore De’Andre Stallings anchored his team with 20 points, but teammate Jordan Windley – one of the heroes in Columbia’s upset win over league-leading Fresno last weekend – added 16 points.
Twins Ethan and Eli McLaurin had 14 points and apiece and eight of the team’s 13 triples. Eugene Harvey chipped in with 10 points for the Claim Jumpers, who led 42-16 at halftime. Cerro Coso (1-19, 0-11) proved no challenge for Columbia, though the Claim Jumpers were without injured point guard Lewayne Grant.
Fresno (18-7, 9-2) remains in first place with three games left. Columbia makes its final regular-season home appearance against Porterville on Saturday night at 6 o’clock.
Big night by King not enough – Modesto Junior College guard Jemeil King filled the net for 30 points but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Pirates’ 17th straight loss, an 84-75 defeat at Santa Rosa. The Big 8 Conference-leading Bear Cubs (18-7, 9-2), who led 41-31 at halftime, scorched MJC for 17 three-point baskets compared to 15 for the Pirates (4-19, 0-11).
Alanna Offor had 18 points and Brandon Moss finished with 11 for MJC. The Pirates welcome American River into their gym Friday night at 7:30 in MJC’s second-to-last home appearance.
Early lead fades – The MJC women’s 14-6 lead faded into a 54-47 loss at Santa Rosa (9-16, 4-7). The Pirates (6-14, 1-10), were outscored 12-3 during the second quarter. Shealyn Craven topped MJC with 15 points, followed by Rashonne Founts with 12 points and Dayna Hansen with nine points and 15 rebounds.
Modesto meets American River at home on Friday night at 5:30.
Track
MJC track clinic Saturday – The Pirates will hold a Learn-By-Doing track and field clinic, for youth 6 through 13, on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at MJC Stadium. Modesto coaches and athletes will introduce and demonstrate techniques and skills in various track and field events.
Registration, which includes a $20 fee per student, begins Saturday at 7:30 a.m. near the MJC East Campus physical education office (next to the pool). For more information, contact MJC women’s track coach Mary Shea, 575-6219.
