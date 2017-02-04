MJC baseball moves forward – Brayton begins third year in charge

1:12 Patterson High opens doors to waiting jobs Pause

1:01 Modesto Police arrest in Friday night homicide

2:40 Turlock-raised actress Erika Ervin returns

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance

0:31 Raw video: Sheriff's Department investigates shooting

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:40 Woman found dead in Modesto home

0:10 Suspect in Eldoris Graham homicide in court

1:22 Sights & Sounds of Turlock Comic Con 2017