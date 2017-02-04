MJC baseball moves forward – Brayton begins third year in charge

Zeb Brayton claps his hands as he guides his team through run-down drills. The base runners dart back and forth, dodging the tag while infielders continue the chase.
It’s baseball tedium, situational stuff that appears mundane until a ball game is on the line. That’s why coaches run those drills, day after day, so their guys are prepared.
Brayton, beginning his third season as head coach at Modesto Junior College, likes his team’s work ethic.
“They’re close-knit and you can coach them,” said Brayton, a part of the MJC program for the past 12 years. “It’s refreshing. These types of kids don’t seem to be around as much anymore.”
It’s a significant season for Brayton, who replaced Bo Aiello on the MJC staff. Aiello, the MJC coach for 28 years (1982-08, 2012-2014), retired last spring after being a part of the program for parts of five decades.
Which means Brayton now builds his own brand. His points of emphasis are clear – local student-athletes who excel on the field and in the classroom. MJC always has turned toward athletes close to home, but Brayton has doubled down. All but one member of his 32-man roster are a short car-drive from their front door.
2-3 MJC’s record thus far
Brayton’s formula makes sustained success hard in the hyper-competitive Big 8 Conference – MJC finished 5-16 in league and 11-25 overall in 2016 –but he still believes there’s talent in the immediate Modesto area. And when sophomore catcher Anthony Enwiya cracked a walkoff homer to dead-center to beat Los Medanos last week, Brayton couldn’t help but grin.
“We have to play our own game our way,” he said. “Throw strikes, play catch and grind out-at-bats. We can win that way.”
He’ll rely on returning starting pitchers Brandon Scott and Drew Stahl and sophomore closer Evan Duran. Other returners include outfielders Mason Washington and Ryan Vasquez and infielder Mike McGhee.
The Pirates will miss former Beyer pitcher Kevin Duffy, a medical redshirt following a back injury last fall. Returning outfielder Matt Clark will be out at least another month as he recovers from injuries incurred in an auto accident.
“I’m working real hard on building our facility and making in a desirable place,” Brayton said. “I’m determined to do that.”
Modesto (2-3) split a home doubleheader against Redwoods on Saturday, winning the seven-inning second game 10-4 after dropping the opener 9-3.
The Pirates broke open a close game with five runs in the fifth. Vasquez’s 2-run double and RBI hits by Washington (3 for 4), Enwiya and Sammy Silva (3 for 4) keyed the rally. Modesto controlled the game by stroking 16 hits.
Stuhl (1-2) worked five innings for the win and Duran finished by striking out five.
In the first game, five Modesto pitchers allowed 10 hits and eight earned runs. Redwoods’ Kobi Candaroma did much of the damage with four hits and three RBIs.
MJC designated hitter Logan Coe went 3 for 4 for the day and had five hits during the doubleheader.
The Pirates welcome Lassen on Thursday at 2 p.m.
Ron Agostini: 209-578-2302, @ModBeeSports
