MJC men’s losing streak reaches 15 – Pirates rocked by Sacramento

Modesto Junior College’s chances for its second Big 8 Conference win looked promising Tuesday night – until the final eight minutes.
The Pirates were outscored 15-3 from that point, and the result was a morale-sapping 60-53 loss to Sacramento City at MJC Gym. Once again, MJC (6-12, 1-8) learned the hard way about not finishing what they started.
“A very rough loss,” MJC sophomore forward Monica Perez said. “Once they took the lead, it was hard to come back.”
A basket by Dayna Hansen (15 points) pushed the Modesto lead to 50-45 with 7:53 left. From there, all the Pirates managed on offense was a triple off the glass by Mikaela Jimenez (15 points). Sacramento (10-13, 3-6), which trailed most of the night, zoomed past the home team.
“We had some good shots with our good shooters on set plays coming off screens, and they didn’t quite fall for us,” coach Mike Girardi said.
The game bore an echo to the Panthers’ 65-45 win over Modesto on Feb. 6. That night, Modesto led through most of the first three quarters until Sacramento ended with a 20-4 run-away.
The Pirates, through injuries and attrition, dressed only seven players for the rematch. They lost guard Raquel Garcia to a knee injury two weeks ago. Then again, the Sacramento and Modesto benches contributed only two points apiece.
15-3 Sacramento’s points advantage over the final 7:53.
The starting lineups decided this one, and sophomore guard Jessica Lauderdale carried the Panthers with 20 points. Her driving layup with 1:10 to go increased Sac’s lead to 56-53. Modesto’s Shealyn Craven back-rimmed a bid for the tie seconds later, and Sac’s Cauje Curney (12 points) netted four free throws to clinch it.
Modesto opened with better energy and raced to a 16-6 lead, as good passes led to baskets by Perez and Rashonne Founts (11 points). Sac needed Lauderdale’s offense to counter, and she hit two of her three triples before halftime to cut the deficit to 31-25. The Panthers quickly tied it early in the second half.
Perimeter shooting by Jimenez, who knocked down four three-pointers, regained the advantage for Modesto. The Pirates then went cold at the wrong time.
It was extremely frustrating for Perez, a volleyball-basketball standout whose hoops teams have won only one Big 8 game in two seasons. She and Hansen worked hard in the paint to give Modesto a chance.
“We’re in a rough league. I’m more focused now on getting better each game,” Perez said. “As long as we’re all contributing and getting better, I’m satisfied. But it is frustrating.”
MJC men drop 15th straight – Sacramento walks into MJC Gym with confidence. Tuesday night marked the Panthers’ fourth game on Modesto’s hardwood after they placed fourth at the 79th MJC Tournament in December.
With that, Sac (13-10, 5-4) scored the game’s first seven points and handed the Pirates their 15th straight loss 83-56. Modesto (4-17, 0-9), unable to gain any traction against the quicker Panthers, trailed by as many as 31 points in the second half. Sac has won all three Modesto meetings, including one in non-league.
The scar tissue has started to show on an MJC team that has not tasted victory since Nov. 13. The Pirates’ slump extended to its free-throw shooting, where it made only nine of 25.
“Shooting that many free throws, we usually miss about six, not 16,” Girardi said. “On offense, it was more bad shot selection, which we’ve bee working on. We didn’t run the offense.”
Modesto, encouraged by competitive losses last week at Diablo Valley and Cosumnes River, did not respond against Sacramento. The Pirates again missed starting wing Kevin Howland (knee), who might be available Friday night at home against Sierra, but it’s doubtful his presence would have swung a lopsided game.
Sac’s superior depth was illustrated by guard Alex Tsverov, who barely saw playing time during the MJC tournament. His minutes have increased, however, and he burned the MJC defense for a game-high 19 points. His back-to-back baseline three-pointers opened the Panther lead to 37-21 during the first half. Sacramento forward K.J. Duronslet accounted for 14 of his 17 points before halftime.
The Panthers supplemented their balanced attack with 13 points by guard David King and 11 points apiece by Michael Wadsworth and Gabe Serna.
Conversely, Modesto struggled all night from the floor, especially from inside six feet. Guard Jaron Dickson led with three triples en route to 11 points and Jordan Thornton had 10.
The game turned sloppy and chippy in the final minutes, and coaches Girardi and Andrew Jones agreed to send both teams to the locker room without the customary handshake line.
“We started the games so well last week,” Girardi said. “That’s why tonight was so disappointing.”
Ron Agostini: 209-578-2302, @ModBeeSports
Comments