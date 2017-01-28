Stanislaus women’s CCAA chances downsized by UC San Diego

Riley Holladay’s right knee was encased in ice as she limped from family and friends to a quiet hallway deep inside Fitzpatrick Arena.
She had just logged 33 minutes, more than any member of the Cal State Stanislaus Warriors. She wrenched the knee at Humboldt State and had not practiced all week. But it was understood that small armies wouldn’t have kept her off the court against California Collegiate Athletic Association-leading UC San Diego.
Holladay, one of Stanislaus’ four senior starters, did all she could with 14 points and three assists. It wasn’t enough. The Tritons (15-3, 11-1) led from the tip and beat the Warriors for the second time in less than a month 68-55.
UC San Diego scored the game’s first eight points while Stanislaus (10-11, 8-4) made only four of its first 19 shots, a face-slap for any home team hoping to ride its fans’ volume level. The game’s terms had been written, and they were too harsh for the Warriors.
“Our Kryptonite all year has been slow starts,” Holladay admitted. “We have to make adjustments, especially late in the year.”
The Warriors entered the game in a tie for second place, two games behind San Diego. They exited in a tie for third place and three games off the pace with nine games left. Any chance for Stanislaus’ first league title since 1991 is rendered a longshot at best.
Coach Wayman Strickland, all too aware of the missed opportunity, demonstrated his frustration with a late-game technical foul. The Warriors were encouraged by their 69-63 loss at UC San Diego on Dec. 30. The rematch, however, only reinforced the Tritons’ dominance.
“We must be better with our offensive efficiency with San Diego being one of the best teams in the country,” Strickland said. “We were missing layups by trying to avoid contact and not making straight-line drives. Those deflate you a little bit.”
San Diego identified Stanislaus seniors Cassidy Sanders-Curry and Reana Hardin, who combined for only nine points – far below their averages – and 4-of-17 shooting from the floor. The Warriors’ margin for error further lessened by their 34-27 rebounding deficit.
The Tritons featured a versatile weapon in 6-foot senior forward Cassie MacLoud who acted more like a guard as she aggressively worked through the Stanislaus press. MacLoud finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds.
“In the first meeting, we were a little disjointed against their defensive pressure. They sped us up a little,” said San Diego coach Heidi VanDerveer, the younger sister of Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer. “Tonight we were a little more poised. We did a good job of figuring out their pressure.”
Stanislaus’ deficit reached 20 points before its press intensified and a few shots finally dropped. Lizzy Alexander (15 points) found the range with five triples and the Warriors accelerated. They closed to 48-41 after Ana Burch’s baseline three-pointer early in the fourth period. The Tritons answered with a nine-point run which included a triple and a fast-break layup by Beth Mounier (12 points).
Strickland pointed out the 23 turnovers his team forced and the Warriors’ taking 18 more shots. But 31.3 percent shooting from the floor nullified those numbers. Erika Larsen labored in the paint for 10 points and seven rebounds.
Stanislaus must answer Saturday night at home against Cal State San Bernardino. Its goals already have been revised.
“We have to win at least seven (of the last nine),” Strickland said. “That might put us in a position to hosts a first-round (league tournament) game.”
Stanislaus men’s momentum stemmed – All Stanislaus’ pregame plans were cast astray when San Diego netted seven triples in the first 10 minutes en route to a 72-54 win. The Warriors’ momentum from their emotional win last weekend at Humboldt State ended.
“Our plan was to isolate their shooters, but a lot of other players were hitting,” said Kaelen Mitchell, Stanislaus’s leading scorer with 12 points.
Stanislaus (6-13, 3-9) was further compromised when 6-6 Vondel Faniel, who averaged 17.2 points and 10.8 rebounds over his last five games, was sidelined early in the second half due to a groin injury. He had only five points, and his status for Cal State San Bernardino on Saturday night is uncertain.
“He hurt it during practice this week,” coach Larry Reynolds said. “We can’t afford to lose too many players.”
Faniel soon exited after his three-point play cut Stanislaus’ deficit to six points. San Diego (15-4, 10-2) ran off 11 straight points to drain any further drama.
“We got a little impatient in the second half and took some forced shots, which hurt you in the long run,” Mitchell said.
Senior guard Adam Klie topped San Diego with 20 points, but the trio of triples from George Buaku (12 points) established the Tritons’ early advantage. Christian Oshita contributed 11 points.
Kyle Gouveia, Stanislaus’ strapping 6-8 post from Calaveras High, totaled 11 points. But freshman point guard Jaelen Ragsdale, one of the heroes at Humboldt, had only four points.
“In spots we played well, not great, but OK,” Reynolds said. “Our crowd was a little better with school starting the day before. Our guys got a little anxious to show what they can do.”
Turlock High grad Kenny Fraser, a 6-7 UC San Diego junior, pleased family and friends with six points and five rebounds in 16 solid minutes. Two years ago as a freshman, he went scoreless in his first homecoming.
“It was nice to play well in front of them,” Fraser said. “Coming back home, I knew I would have a lot of adrenaline. I was able to use it well.”
San Diego remained in a first-place tie with Chico State in the CCAA.
Ron Agostini: 209-578-2302, @ModBeeSports
