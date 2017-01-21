College Roundup: Stanislaus remains in 2nd place despite loss

The Cal State Stanislaus State women will not use the infamous Cal Poly Pomona-Humboldt State roadtrip as an excuse for coming up empty Saturday night.
The Warriors’ goal was to sweep the weekend, of course, but they came up short 73-65 at Humboldt State. Their only consolation is that their annual 16-hour bus ride is behind them.
Stanislaus (10-10, 8-3) was victimized by Humboldt’s Catharine Rees who burned the Warriors for 26 points and eight three-pointers. The Lumberjacks (6-12, 5-6) hit 11 triples to Stanislaus’ six.
Humboldt led from start to finish and extended it to 14 points late in the first half. Stanislaus rallied to within four points in the fourth period until Tyra Turner (14 points) scored four straight points for Humboldt.
Stanislaus senior Cassidy Sanders-Curry, whose recent hot streak included a 23-point performance during the Warriors’ impressive 84-68 win Thursday night at Cal Poly Pomona, cooled off with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Ana Burch led the Warriors with 22 points and Reana Hardin added 19.
The Warriors remain in second place behind UC San Diego, which comes to Fitzpatrick Arena for an important California Collegiate Athletic Association game Friday night.
Rare Stanislaus win at Arcata – The Stanislaus State men had not won at Humboldt State (8-10, 3-8) during their time in the CCAA – 12 games in all – until its satisfying 76-72 victory. The Warriors (6-12, 3-8) had lost six of their last seven, including a tough 55-54 loss Thursday night at Cal Poly Pomona.
Vondel Faniel compiled another double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds and anchored Stanislaus’ 53-30 rebounding advantage. Freshman Jaelen Ragsdale made 10 free throws, including the game-clincher with 1.8 seconds left, for 16 points. Kyle Gouveia, Kaelen Mitchell had 14 points apiece and Richard Medina added 10.
Stanislaus, fueled by 25 of 38 free throws compared to two of five by the home team, led by 19 points with 12 minutes left before they turned back Humboldt’s rally.
Blue Devils hold off Columbia – Long-distance hoops by Jose Gonzalez late in the game were critical as the improved Merced Blue Devils (12-7, 4-2) held off the Claim Jumpers 84-70 at Oak Pavilion. Columbia (8-9, 3-3), which fell at Porterville earlier this week, trailed 71-69 with 4:20 left before the Blue Devils pulled away. Earlier in the second half, Columbia led after an 11-0 run.
Columbia guard Lewayne Grant continued his strong season with 30 points, giving him 61 points for the week. The Claim Jumpers made only nine of 19 free throws.
Columbia hopes to stop a three-game Central Valley Conference losing streak at home Wednesday night at 6 o’clock against West Hills.
Track
Indoor meet at Idaho – The Cal State Stanislaus women opened the indoor season with some encouraging times and marks during an indoor meet staged by Boise State at Nampa, Idaho.
Naomi Peterson, a true freshman, raced to an 8.01 in the 60 meters and Iesha Boyd was clocked in a personal best 25.99 in the 200. Freshmen Cynthia Mejia and Clarissa Morales earned top-10 results in the mile with Morales timed in 5:18.45 for seventh. Mi’Shaye Venerable leaped 17 feet, 6 /34 inches in the long jump to put her in Stanislaus’ all-time top-10 list.
The Warriors competed against athletes from Utah, Boise State, Sacramento State and Eastern Washington.
