Weekend sweep – Stanislaus women climb into 2nd place in CCAA

The California Collegiate Athletic Association standings are decorated with a new entry near the top – the Cal State Stanislaus Warriors.
That would have been considered laughable five years ago when Wayman Strickland launched his program reboot. Back then, he recruited the campus for walkons.
But today’s Warriors trail only the UC San Diego team that beat them by four points on Dec. 30. They’re senior-laden, comfortable in close games and determined to finish what they’ve started. Stanislaus (7-2, 9-9) climbed to No. 2 with a weekend sweep capped by its 63-55 win Saturday night over stubborn Cal State Los Angeles at Fitzpatrick Arena.
“It’s great,” said Stanislaus’ Cassidy Sanders-Curry, one of the seniors who’ve guided the program forward. “But I’d rather be in first.”
Sanders-Curry continued her high-level final season with another gem – 21 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. Her three straight baskets – a nifty scoop to beat the Golden Eagles’ 6-foot-2 Rikke Fabricius, a driving layup and a rebound and finish – pushed Stanislaus’ lead to 45-29 with 6:53 left.in the third quarter.
But L.A. State (6-4, 9-9), a young team not unlike Stanislaus in the recent past, did not figure to fold. The Eagles are coached by the iconic basketball legend Cheryl Miller, whose intensity clearly has rubbed off on her scrappy team. Predictably – while Miller demanded a better effort from both the officials and her own players – L.A. launched a comeback.
Stanislaus’ lead was shaved to 58-55 with less than a minute left when its experience carried the night. Inbounding from near half-court, Sanders-Curry lofted it high and long to freshman Angelica Baylon whose layup lightened the pressure.
“I heard coach tell her, ‘Go long,’ so I thought, ‘I’m passing it. Hopefully, she’s open,’” Sanders-Curry said. “We had not run that play all season. I’m so proud of her (Baylon). It helped us seal the deal. I knew as long as we stayed ahead of them that we would be fine.”
The Warriors, supported by their 41-33 rebounding advantage, led from the opening tip. Senior point guard Ana Burch brought the crowd to its feet by netting a buzzer-beating shot from halfcourt for Stanislaus’s 36-27 lead at halftime.
More seniors who rebuilt the program stepped forward. Guard Reana Hardin totaled 16 points, and Riley Holladay had eight rebounds. Erika Larsen, a 6-3 junior post, impacted the game with nine rebounds and four blocked shots.
L.A. freshman Da’Jah Jackson, one of eight freshman on the roster, led the Golden Eagles with 20 points. Samantha Lee, the team’s only senior had 13.
Strickland, still grateful for the crop of seniors who reversed the Warriors’ course, could not have asked for a better weekend. Stanislaus defeated Cal State Dominguez Hills 54-43 Friday night.
“It (second place) is a great position for us and we’re playing great defense. We’re turning a lot of turnovers into easy baskets,” Strickland said. “I was really happy with our defense on both nights.”
More challenges await, of course, including the infamous Cal Poly Pomona-Humboldt State trip next weekend. That said, Stanislaus’ seniors are prepared for that long road. For them, it’s the same ride.
“It’s been such a process,” Sanders-Curry said. “I’m so proud to be a part of the process. We’ve been through it all.”
Warriors’ 12-point lead evaporates – With 1 second left on the shot clock, the Warriors’ Joseph Alvarez scored on a runner and the Warriors seemed on their way to their own weekend sweep. They led 50-38 with 12:09 to go.
And then Stanislaus (5-11, 2-7) went quiet while L.A. State scored 16 straight points to race by the Warriors 66-59. Stanislaus, which ended a four-game losing streak Friday night by beating Dominguez Hills 86-76, somehow outrebounded the Golden Eagles 46-26 and still lost.
“I thought we got a little tired,” Stanislaus coach Larry Reynolds said. “Our depth does not work well with this kind of scheduling, but everyone else has to do it.”
Los Angeles (8-10, 4-6), beaten at Chico State 89-82 Friday night, turned 17 Stanislaus turnovers into 18 points. It was a satisfying win for first-year coach Jim Saia, who cut his coaching teeth more than two decades ago at Columbia College.
“I told the team after our tough game at Chico, ‘We gotta will this win,’ and we did,” Saia said.
The Warriors built their lead on the shoulders of 6-6 Vondel Faniel who finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Kyle Gouveia, Faniel’s 6-8 teammate in the paint, had 11 points but was slowed by foul trouble.
Stanislaus’ dominance near the basket also was compromised by L.A.’s 7-1 Geoffrey Frid (14 points, 4 blocks), who saved his best for the Golden Eagles’ comeback.
“He (Frid) bothered us,” Reynolds said. “You can’t practice 7-foot.”
Stanislaus, beset with depth issues at guard, often struggles on offense when opponents counter its inside strength. Kaelen Mitchell had 13 points but he, Jaelen Ragsdale and Richard Medina combined to make only 9 of 35 from the floor. Ragsdale, the promising freshman from Weston Ranch High, was 3 of 15 en route to 10 points.
“It’s been a learning curve from no minutes to starting,” Ragsdale said. “Not many freshmen can say that they start games, so it’s an adjustment.”
Jordan Wilson paced L.A. with 16 points. His basket put the Golden Eagles ahead to stay 54-53 with 6:40 left.
