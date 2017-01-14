Trio of district football stars commit to MJC

Modesto Junior College’s Valley Conference football title has caught the attention of the Stanislaus District.
In three surprisingly early commitments, three district stars of 2016 have announced their intentions to play for the Pirates in 2017: Turlock quarterback Danny Velasquez, Pitman running back Devan Bass and Golden Valley quarterback Armando Muzquiz.
“The success we had has given us a good start,” said MJC coach Rusty Stivers, who guided the Pirates to an 8-3 record and MJC’s first title in a Tier 1 league since 1995. The Pirates barely were beaten in the NorCal semifinals by eventual state finalist American River.
“We want people know that we have a good product here, and that you can transfer from here successfully,” Stivers said.
Velasquez (6-foot-1, 190), the two-time MVP of the Central California Conference, appears to be the most prominent prospect. A dangerous runner at quarterback, he led 9-3 Turlock to its first CCC title since 2003. At MJC, he could emerge as a quarterback, running back or receiver. Velasquez could replace slot Ravon Alexander, who has committed to Washington State.
“I think he’s a college receiver,” Stivers said. “He’s a dynamic player who has speed in the open field and can make people miss.”
3 Number of valley football stars who are MJC-bound
Bass (6-2, 185) anchored 10-2 Pitman by rushing for 1,036 yards and 15 touchdowns, plus 19 receptions for 398 yards and four touchdowns. His run-catch talent will remind MJC fans of former star running back Anthony Cota.
“He’s built like Cota and could play safety, corner or running back,” Stivers said.
Muzquiz (6-4, 200) passed for 1,215 yards and 19 touchdowns while throwing only five interceptions for 5-5 Golden Valley.
“I worked with him a few years ago at Nathan Costa’s camp and was ready to take him there,” Stivers said. “He can run, has a quick release and he’s tall. That’s a good package to work with.”
