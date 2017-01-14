Finally! MJC women beat Santa Rosa for long-sought Big 8 win

Raquel Garcia did not enroll at Modesto Junior College to feel only frustration through two Big 8 Conference seasons.
The feisty sophomore guard from Enochs High finally ended the strife with her career best collegiate game and, more important, a long-sought league win. For her, fellow sophomore Monica Perez and the rest of the Pirates, Friday night’s 67-66 victory over Santa Rosa was spiced with joy, stress and more than a little relief at MJC Gym.
“Our mindset was, ‘Enough is enough. We’re going to get this win,’” said Garcia, who backed up those words with 28 points on four three-pointers and 10 of 12 free throws. “We had the team to do it this season.”
Modesto (6-7, 1-3) had lost its last 18 Big 8 games, stretching back to a 63-55 victory over Cosumnes River on Feb. 17, 2015. Which is why MJC celebrated, even with a well-timed cake to ring in the 19th birthday of reserve guard Morgan Nunes.
“The women were excited in the locker room afterwards. This was nice,” coach Mike Girardi said. “We’ve lost some close ones and to get over the hump here was huge. It’s really good for our team morale.”
Predictably, the final seconds were harrowing. Santa Rosa’s Hayley Louzao, with MJC defenders dangerously closeby, knocked home a 28-footer as time expired. The Pirates exhaled and shook hands, this time with smiles.
Santa Rosa (6-12, 1-3) may not be enjoying its best season but its pedigree goes questioned. Coach Lacey Campbell’s Bear Cubs won a state title in 2011. Then again, the Pirates would have savored a win of any shape.
“We were at home and motivated,” said 6-foot-1 forward Dayna Hansen, the Pirates’ most consistent player this season. “And we were frustrated. We had to end that losing streak.”
Hansen delivered 11 points and clutch rebounds while she navigated through foul trouble. Meanwhile, freshman guard Shealyn Craven tossed in 14 points, including three of the Pirates’s nine triples.
Modesto netted eight of the three-pointers during the first half to lead 38-36, then began the second hald with an 8-point flurry. Two hoops by Hansen, the latter off a nifty pass by Craven, a runner by Rashonne Founts and a drive by Garcia upped the lead to 46-36.
Garcia’s aggression, along with her marksmanship, accented this night. Her back-to-back baseline triples gave Modesto early energy. Late in the third period, she pulled down a defensive rebound, dashed coast-to-coast and finished with a gentle touch near the basket for a 3-point play. Then, in the final minutes, Garcia hit six of eight from the line.
“I drove to the basket instead of hesitating like the last few games,” Garcia said.
Santa Rosa, paced by Sadie Irvine with 18 points, dug into an eight-point deficit in the final minute. Irvine’s triple, followed by an MJC turnover, supplied the Bear Cubs with an outside chance at the end.
“Really good team play, really good guard play,” Girardi said. “Even in the second half, defense was strong and we got a good lead playing team ball.”
MJC men beaten – The Pirates’ Jordan Thornton pointed to a chipped front tooth as his game souvenir while teammate Kevin Howland injured the knee that wasn’t surgically repaired a year ago. All told, it was a painful night and a 10th consecutive loss for the Pirates.
Santa Rosa’s 6-11 freshman Erik Poulsen, a matchup nightmare for the Pirates, notched 20 points to beat the home team 80-66. Modesto (4-12, 0-4) could not withstand an almost constant uphill fight.
Poulsen, at least five inches taller than any MJC defender, burned the Pirates in the paint and even buried a few perimeter shots. Modesto enjoyed scattered success by double-teaming him, but that only opened doors for bombers such as guard Justin Frazier with 18 points. Eleven three-pointers supplied the Big 8-leading Bear Cubs (13-5, 4-0) with enough inside-outside punch.
“He (Poulsen) is one of the league’s top scorers. Our goal was to put a man in front and a man behind him and also get some ball-pressure on top. We didn’t have that,” Girardi said. “On offense our shot selection wasn’t good.”
Modesto, which missed a last-second bid for overtime earlier this week at Sierra, waits for some good fortune. Consider the fate of Howland, who’s given the MJC offense some life recently off the bench. He fortified the Modesto with 11 first-half points, plus two triples early in the second half for 17 points.
Unfortunately for him and and his teammates, Howland’s night ended with 14:40 left when he tried to take a charge against Poulsen underneath the basket. Not only did he get the foul, he also was left writhing beneath the basket as trainers rushed to help. His availability is uncertain for next Tuesday night’s game at American River.
“I stepped and I fell and it (the knee) gave out,” Howland said. “I was in some pain.”
The injury triggered a 12-3 Santa Rosa run, tough medicine for a Modesto team which trailed only 42-38 at halftime. The Pirates eventually cut a 17-point defict to nine with 3:14 left, but a contested three-pointer by Joe Montez (13 points) stalled the Modesto momentum.
Thornton and Jemeil King, the Pirates’ leading scorers, combined for only seven points in the second half. It would be hard to assign blame on the 6-6 Thornton, who finished with 14 points despite game-long foul trouble as he scrapped against Poulsen.
In fact, Santa Rosa shot penalty free throws most of the night and hit 19 of 27 compared to MJC’s eight of 11. Guard Jaron Dickson finished with 14 points for Modesto.
“We will win a game,” Howland predicted. “It’s just the little mistakes like getting a box-out or rotating on defense. It’s tough right now. We just try not to linger on it too much.”
