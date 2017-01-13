MJC get commitments from trio of Stanislaus District standout football players

It was a big morning for the Modesto Junior College Football team.
The Pirates announced the signing of three top Stanislaus District football players.
MJC Football welcomes 6'5 QB Sensation @moosekeys5 Armando Muzquiz (Golden Valley High School) to the Pirate Family! pic.twitter.com/vlFQJ3M4aM— MJC Football (@MJCFootball) January 13, 2017
MJC Football welcomes CCC 2-Time MVP Danny Velasquez @dbommmb4 @TurlockAthletic to the Pirate Family! pic.twitter.com/bqqdKP1nXb— MJC Football (@MJCFootball) January 13, 2017
MJC Football welcomes Large School Player of the Year Devan Bass (@PitmanFootball )@DevanBass to the Pirate Family! pic.twitter.com/qaVlf7ub7B— MJC Football (@MJCFootball) January 13, 2017
