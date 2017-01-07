College Roundup: Stanislaus women bounce back to beat Gators

The Cal State Stanislaus women, frustrated by their loss Friday night, responded 24 hours later.
The Warriors, not discouraged by their 25-23 halftime deficit, quickly took charge in the second half Saturday night to defeat San Francisco State 58-45 at Fitzpatrick Arena.
Cassidy Sanders-Curry and Riley Holladay, two of Stanislaus’ four senior starters, enjoyed big nights. Sanders-Curry delivered 23 points on 10 of 16 shooting from the field and added 14 rebounds. Holladay had 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Stanislaus (7-9, 5-2) shot only 32.4 percent from the floor, not much better than its 28 percent in the 71-55 loss to Sonoma State on Friday night. The Warrior defense was better, however, holding the Gators (2-12, 0-7) to only 25.8 percent shooting. Stanislaus also outrebounded the visitors 46-41.
The Warriors turned a six-point deficit into a 12-point lead by holding San Francisco without a field goal for a 13-minute stretch of the second half.
Kaitlin DaDalt, a standout for Modesto Junior College in 2014 and Delta in 2016, led the Gators with 12 points.
Stanislaus continues its homestand next Friday against Cal State Dominguez Hills and Saturday against Cal State Los Angeles.
Shorthanded Pirates lose –The MJC women started fast but eventually were beaten at Sacramento 65-45 in Big 8 Conference action. The Pirates (5-6, 0-2), minus the injured Rashonne Founts, led 22-13 after the first quarter before foul trouble stalled their momentum.
Modesto trailed 47-41 early in the fourth quarter when center Dayna Hansen fouled out, and the Panthers (8-8, 1-1) took charge. Shealyn Craven connected on six triples en route to 18 points for Modesto, and teammate Raquel Garcia had 12 points. Hansen finished with nine points and 10 rebounds.
The Pirates travel to Sierra on Tuesday night, then return home Friday against Santa Rosa.
Men’s Basketball
Fourth straight loss for Warriors – Stanislaus’ struggling offense again came up short, despite superior rebounding, and lost to 21st-ranked San Francisco State 65-50. The Warriors (4-10, 1-6) dropped their fourth straight game, though they outrebounded the Gators 44-30 and limited them to 37.5 percent shooting from the floor.
Nevertheless, San Francisco (13-1, 6-1) used a 16-0 blitz to lead 31-15. The Gators led by as many as 22 points in the second half.
Vondel Faniel paced Stanislaus with 19 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, including the first triple of his career. Freshman guard Jaelen Ragsdale finished with 10 points. Kyle Gouveia had 15 rebounds. The Warriors scored fewer than 60 points for the ninth time this season. They lost all nine.
MJC falls at Sac – Modesto (4-10, 0-2) totaled 46 points in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to erase a 12-point halftime deficit as the Pirates were beaten by Sacramento 86-74. Guard Jaron Dickson paced the Modesto offense with 22 points and Jordan Thornton had 18. Gabe Serna topped the Panthers (9-7, 1-1) with 26 points.
Claim Jumpers win – Guard Lewayne Grant and forward DeAndre Stallings, have anchored Columbia’s hot start in the Central Valley Conference race. Grant starred with 24 points and the 6-foot-8 Stallings had 18 points as Columbia (2-0, 7-6) held on for a 66-59 win over Sequoias (6-8, 1-1) on Saturday night at Oak Pavilion. Grant hit seven of nine throws and Stalling four of five in the game’s closing moments.
Columbia travels to CVC power Fresno on Wednesday night.

